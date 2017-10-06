West Obsessed West Obsessed: Where climate adaptation is happening The president may think climate change is a hoax, but communities across the West are facing reality.

In this episode of “West Obsessed,” the writer and editors of High Country News discuss climate change as a reality, one that has already had major impacts in the West. With an administration at odds with climate science, it’s important to look at the underlying the human-caused emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and their effects on the land — and sea.

"West Obsessed" is an occasional audio series produced in collaboration with KVNF community radio in Paonia, Colorado, where the editors and writers of High Country News discuss stories about the American West and why they matter.