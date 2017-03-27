West Obsessed West Obsessed: How Forest Service agents busted a maple-poaching gang The writers and editors of High Country News discuss Washington’s timber crime.

How did an anonymous tip, DNA evidence and a century-old conservation law help the Forest Service take down a gang of maple poachers? In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News Editor-in-chief Brian Calvert and Publisher Paul Larmer bring HCN correspondent Ben Goldfarb into the studio to talk about his recent feature on an illegal timber-poaching gang in Washington.