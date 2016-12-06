West Obsessed West Obsessed: The view from inside Standing Rock’s camps In a special episode, we talk to reporter Tay Wiles, who is in North Dakota reporting on DAPL protests.

Over the weekend, the Army Corps of Engineers announced that they would not grant an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline to go under Lake Oahe, pending an Environmental Impact Statement and additional review. On Sunday, the camps celebrated their success. But by Monday, a blizzard quelled their celebrations, collapsing tents and raising safety concerns for those who remain. In this brief special episode of West Obsessed, Managing Editor Brian Calvert speaks with investigative reporter and HCN Associate Editor Tay Wiles about the situation on the ground: