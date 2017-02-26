West Obsessed West Obsessed: Nature on the brain Journalist and author Florence Williams discusses her new book, The Nature Fix.

In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News Managing Editor Brian Calvert talks with author and HCN board member, Florence Williams, on her new book, The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Creative. Together they discuss the power of nature to affect mental health, and how a river trip in the Idaho wilderness helped a group of female veterans address their trauma.