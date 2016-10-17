West Obsessed West Obsessed: The fate of rural food and farms The staff of High Country News tackle tough questions about small-town agriculture.

For something as important as food, many communities in the West struggle. That's because agricultural systems aren't really geared for the communities that harvest the food. In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss some of the most interesting challenges — and solutions — to rural food supply.

This story is part of the "Small towns, big change" project through the Solutions Journalism Network.