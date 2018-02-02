West Obsessed West Obsessed: Rural discontent feeds the desire for a 51st state A discussion on the State of Jefferson, a California movement renewed under Trump.

In the latest episode of West Obsessed, High Country News editors discuss a zealous political movement — a push for a 51st state — born from resentment of California’s liberal “resistance” to Trump.

"West Obsessed" is an occasional audio series produced in collaboration with KVNF community radio in Paonia, Colorado, where the editors and writers of High Country News discuss stories about the American West and why they matter.




