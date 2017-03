West Obsessed West Obsessed: Travel stories, far and wide

In a typical issue of High Country News, we are primarily concerned with the facts and forces that shape the American West: the landscapes, water, people and wildlife that make this region unique. In the annual travel issue, however, we take a different tack. In this episode of West Obsessed, we imagine the region as though we were new to it, and in doing so, we see it with fresh eyes.