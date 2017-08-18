West Obsessed West Obsessed: On finding our way in the Anthropocene How to confront hard truths about climate change and ecocide.

In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News Editor-in-Chief Brian Calvert delves into the choices we must make as we begin to face the consequences of the Anthropocene. Reckoning with the grinding anxiety of climate change and the grief over losing our most precious species, how we cope with these fears will define us. Read his cover story on the subject here.

"West Obsessed" is an occasional audio series produced in collaboration with KVNF community radio in Paonia, Colorado, where the editors and writers of High Country News discuss stories about the American West and why they matter.