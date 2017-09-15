West Obsessed West Obsessed: On dams and the rebirth of the Elwha A deep dive into a dismantled dam — and another in the planning stages.

In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News’ Deputy Editor-Digital Kate Schimel and editorial fellow Emily Benson join Editor-in-Chief Brian Calvert to examine the lessons learned on Washington’s Elwha River, whose dams came down six years ago, and Utah’s Bear River, where a diversion is still being planned. Read the package of stories on the subject here.

“West Obsessed” is an occasional audio series produced in collaboration with KVNF community radio in Paonia, Colorado, where the editors and writers of High Country News discuss stories about the American West and why they matter. Subscribe to the podcast on: Google Play, iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher.