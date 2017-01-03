West Obsessed West Obsessed: Obama’s region-wide legacy The staff of High Country News discuss the 44th president’s impact on the West’s land, energy and the environment.

President Barrack Obama’s environmental and conservation record reflects an inclination toward the center in the West: He designated over two dozen national monuments, more than any other president. He oversaw surges in oil and gas production, but embraced clean energy and tackled greenhouse gas emissions. Obama may be remembered as the first leader to seriously address climate change, perhaps the foremost environmental issue of our times. And that has drawn deep opposition from the fossil fuel industry along the way. In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss Obama’s legacy and what the incoming administration might try to undo.