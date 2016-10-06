West Obsessed West Obsessed: How Trump is recoloring the West’s politics Listen to the writers and editors of the magazine discuss the backlash to Donald Trump’s run for president.

Donald Trump’s unlikely run for the presidency has upset the political apple cart. Trump’s ridicule of Republican Party leaders, his calls for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and for a ban on Muslim immigration, and the vitriol and violence evident at his rallies raise major questions about our nation and our democracy. But how are they playing out in the West? In this episode of “West Obsessed,” the writers and editors of High Country News discuss Trump's run for president and the impact its having in the region.