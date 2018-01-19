West Obsessed West Obsessed: How Trump has affected the region so far Taking stock of the deregulation of land and climate protections in 2017.

Since President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, he and his administration have been steadily undoing Obama-era environmental protections, including designations of national monuments and regulations designed to mitigate climate change. In the latest episode of West Obsessed, High Country News’ D.C. Correspondent Elizabeth Shogren, and editors Brian Calvert, Kate Schimel and Paige Blankenbuehler review some of the most important rollbacks that hit the West this year.

Thumbnail image: Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

