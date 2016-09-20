West Obsessed West Obsessed: How to fix a broken rural healthcare system The staff of High Country News discuss the solutions small towns are trying to patch up their healthcare.

Across the West, rural communities struggle with access to good health care. Hospital closures, distant emergency rooms and a lack of rural health providers mean long wait times and a deficit of high-quality treatment. In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss how some towns are finding innovative solutions to fill in the gaps.

This story is part of the "Small towns, big change" project through the Solutions Journalism Network.