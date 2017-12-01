West Obsessed West Obsessed: How to cover tribal affairs Editor Graham Brewer discusses how best to write about Indian Country.

Native American communities are an integral part of the nation’s history —and future. However, even today there aren’t enough publications that know how to accurately tell their stories. In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss the magazine’s efforts to tell better stories from Indian Country.

“West Obsessed” is an occasional audio series produced in collaboration with KVNF community radio in Paonia, Colorado, where the editors and writers of High Country News discuss stories about the American West and why they matter. Subscribe to the podcast on: Google Play, iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher.

Thumbnail image: The Bingo board reporting tool created by the Native American Journalism Association in partnership with High Country News.