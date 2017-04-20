West Obsessed West Obsessed: Early days of the Trump administration Trump has made clear his domestic agenda. What do his energy policies mean for the West?

In his first months, President Donald Trump has clearly demonstrated his domestic priorities, putting in place an administration focused on fossil fuels development and promising to revive the coal industry. In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News checks in on the early days of the new president. What signals has Trump sent to Westerners, and what are his policies’ implications?

