West Obsessed West Obsessed: Crimes against non-humanity High Country News staffers discuss human-wildlife killings and conflicts.

In this episode of West Obsessed, the editors and writers of High Country News discuss odd animal crimes. Nevada’s “cow cops” ride the range to solve a bovine mystery. Meanwhile, a court case is developing in northeast Oregon around the slaughter of a herd of elk.

“West Obsessed” is an occasional audio series produced in collaboration with KVNF community radio in Paonia, Colorado, where the editors and writers of High Country News discuss stories about the American West and why they matter. Subscribe to the podcast on: Google Play, iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher