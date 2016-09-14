West Obsessed West Obsessed: After 100 years, the national parks have hit some road bumps The staff of High Country News talk about the challenges the Park Service faces.

The National Parks have been called America's best idea. But 100 years into that idea, the edges are starting to fray. The National Parks face myriad challenges if they are going to make it to their next centennial, ranging from climate change, funding woes and even a lack of diversity in park visitation. In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss those challenges and possible solutions.