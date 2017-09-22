West Obsessed West Obsessed: The battle over solar energy High Country News delves into a win for Nevada’s solar customers and what it means for the grid.

In this episode of “West Obsessed,” the writers and editors of High Country News delve into the forces that shape our energy policies — from corporate profit motives to the individuals with solar panels on their roofs. A surprising win by solar customers in Nevada portends a shift in the West’s interconnected grid.

“West Obsessed” is an occasional audio series produced in collaboration with KVNF community radio in Paonia, Colorado, where the editors and writers of High Country News discuss stories about the American West and why they matter. Subscribe to the podcast on: Google Play, iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher.

Thumbnail image: Installers in Las Vegas adjust a residential solar panel. Credit: Ronda Churchill.