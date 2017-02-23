West Obsessed West Obsessed: How pain pills spread in one Colorado town The staff of High Country News discuss the cycle of addiction in the rural West.

In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News editors Brian Calvert, Kate Schimel and Paige Blankenbuehler discuss the nearly year-long investigation of a drug epidemic in the rural West. In tiny Craig, in northwest Colorado, a private practice spurred a complicated drug crisis that continues to outpace the available resources for addicts, the health care community and law enforcement.

