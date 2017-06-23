Week in review Week in review: June 23 What you missed amid the health care hubbub: offshore drilling sales, EPA buyouts, roadkill rules.

Pick up that roadside carcass

The Oregon state legislature has unanimously passed a law allowing residents to legally harvest deer and elk killed by drivers. Permits will be required. Gov. Kate Brown signed the rule into law this week.

Roadkill stew lovers will rejoice. Can’t understand the celebration? Check out our feature from 2005 on one woman’s obsession with the animals that die by the side of the road.

Offshore oil & gas leases up for sale

he Alaska Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas auctioned off leases for onshore and offshore drilling in Bristol Bay and other stretches along the Alaskan coast. The land and waters included cover more than 8 million acres.

Bristol Bay is home to one of the largest salmon runs in the world. See photos of the bay and the people who fish its waters:

Photo essay: The bay where ‘water is gold’

Big EPA layoffs coming

EPA is prepping to buy out 1,228 people by September, @alexcguillen reports. Trump Admin is looking to cut 3,000. https://t.co/TpVMKwhpij — Eric Wolff (@ericwolff) June 20, 2017

What to do about fossil fuel royalties

Raising how much companies must pay to drill for oil and gas or mine for coal on public lands would raise federal revenue, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The report also found that raising rates would lower production. The government typically has lower royalty rates for oil and gas drilling than states; coal royalty rates are generally similar on state and federal lands.

Kate Schimel is the deputy editor-digital for High Country News. Follow @kateschimel