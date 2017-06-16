Week in review Week in review: June 16 Methane rules paused, the other national monument fight, deportation protection rescinded.

Methane rule on pause

On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a two-year pause on implementing an Obama-era rule meant to limit the release of methane from oil and gas operations. Congressional Republicans wanted to roll back the legislation in May under the Congressional Review Act, but the effort narrowly failed. Read more: “Trump administration delays rules limiting methane emissions”

Another monuments battle

A group of Oregon counties is in the midst of a lawsuit over the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, one of several designated or expanded in the final days of the Obama administration. Earlier this year, the Association of O&C Counties, an organization dedicated to advocating for lands set aside for timber harvest, sued the federal government, alleging the monument included lands already set aside for another special purpose: timber harvest. The little-visited area has a long legacy of tension over the dwindling logging economy.

Crack-down on the border

On Thursday, the rule that was meant to protect parents of U.S.-born residents from deportation was rescinded by the Department of Homeland Security. But since Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) was proposed by Obama in 2014, its implementation has been ensnarled by legal challenges. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will remain in effect. On the same day in Arivaca, Arizona, the U.S. Border Patrol raided the medical aid camp of the humanitarian organization No More Deaths, which provides food, water, and medical care for undocumented immigrants crossing the border through the Sonoran Desert.

The Salton Sea, explained

If you need a refresher on the convoluted saga that is the Salton Sea, Contributing Editor Ruxandra Guidi recommends this fantastic explainer from The Desert Sun. “Beware the crunchiness,” she says, referring to its intricate explanations and mountains of detail. Well worth biting into.

Take a second look at steelheads

"How sockeye salmon turn red" is a question that, somehow, I had never considered. https://t.co/AwPc3y9vRx — Ben Goldfarb (@ben_a_goldfarb) June 13, 2017

Did you drown in a wave of news this week? hcn.org is your life preserver:

The Colorado River is shrinking because of climate change

What the anti-Shariah rallies point to

Who pays for water infrastructure?

Experts: Captive breeding of sage grouse won’t work

Can Zinke shrink Bears Ears?

Making the California coast public for all

Opinion: 6 tips for authentic Western home decor

Opinion: Why the next generation needs public lands

Podcast: West Obsessed: Why a blue town voted for Trump