Week in review Week in review: April 28 Trump opens offshore drilling, an ode to cacti and a look at monument critics’ claims.

Trump reopens offshore drilling

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could reopen offshore drilling in California and Alaska, as well as in the Atlantic Ocean. The move reverses a plan implemented in the final months of President Barack Obama’s administration to minimize leasing in the waters off Alaska and California. Offshore drilling proved divisive in Alaska. In 2015, HCN Correspondent Krista Langlois profiled a Barrow, Alaska, family divided over the risks of drilling nearby.

This Saturday will mark Trump’s 100th day in office. In collaboration with our partners at Climate Desk, we took a look at what his administration has accomplished and what the implications are for climate change and the environment out West and across the country. Read up on his mixed-up policies on energy, how his actions hurt the environment and already marginalized communities and how they alter the course of regulation at the EPA.

A federal court paused its review of the Clean Power Plan, at the request of the Trump administration. Last month, Trump signed an executive order starting the rollback of Obama’s signature climate change policy. Out West, the energy mix will likely continue to shift away from coal anyway, D.C. Correspondent Elizabeth Shogren reports.

