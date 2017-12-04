The people fighting to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
This video was originally published by AJ+ and is republished here with permission.
Under the Trump administration, officials have renewed efforts to allow drilling for oil and gas in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, home to polar bears and the famed Porcupine caribou herd, as part of a larger push for American energy independence. That has met fierce resistance from Alaska Natives and conservation groups, who are concerned about the impacts on water and wildlife.
- Tribal Affairs
- Video
- Alaska
- Oil
- Energy & Industry
- Wildlife
- Department of Interior
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife
