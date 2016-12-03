Tribes The Northwest braces for its own Standing Rock Tribes have been protesting a new British Columbia pipeline for years.

This article originally appeared at Crosscut.com.

As the clash between police and protesters over the construction of a pipeline in North Dakota continues, tribal nations and environmentalists are gearing up to fight an even bigger pipeline in the Pacific Northwest.



The battle to stop the pipeline in British Columbia and protect Salish Sea waters on both sides of the border could bring some of the largest environmental protests ever seen in Cascadia.



On Thursday, a leader of the protests in Canada predicted that the pipeline will never be built, noting that the route of the pipeline will go right to Vancouver, the nation’s second largest city and a hotbed of environmental activism.



It’s been a good week, though, for Kinder Morgan, a giant Texas-based multinational energy firm, and supporters of the company’s planned pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to British Columbia coast.



On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the green light to the construction of a new pipeline, dubbed the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. This one would triple the amount of oil going from Alberta to a shipping terminal in Burnaby, a suburb just east of Vancouver, increasing the capacity of the existing system from 300,000 barrels a day to 890,000.