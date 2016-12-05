Subscription Preview

Education

The other land transfer effort

After more than a century, some Western states receive school trust lands.

Laura Lundquist Dec. 5, 2016 Web Exclusive

In an era when many schools are underfunded, Margaret Bird has long known where some money might be found: in forgotten school trust lands.

More than 40 years have passed since Bird, then a budding economist, discovered that Utah was not only mismanaging its school trust lands, it also lacked some of the acreage it was owed under the state’s enabling act. As a result, the schools were missing out on millions of dollars that the nation’s Founding Fathers had intended for education.

“I was asked by Gov. (Calvin) Rampton to do a projection for royalty income from oil and gas wells during the oil embargo,” Bird said, referring to the 1973 Arab oil embargo that left Americans waiting for hours at the gas pumps. “I noticed that the schools were making only $15 million a year, and I thought, ‘Gosh, with all these oil wells, why aren’t they making more money?’

A pump jack on school trust lands in Grand County, Utah.
Courtesy Utah Trust Lands Administration

Turns out, the situation wasn’t limited to Utah. As U.S. territories gained statehood in the 19th century, they were granted federal land to raise funds to build and manage schools. States are divided into townships of 36 square miles, and every square-mile parcel is a section. The federal government granted states the 16th section in the middle of every township. Back then, states leased the land to livestock producers or timber companies; later, they expanded the leases to include oil, gas and mineral extraction. Starting with California in 1850, states were also granted the 36th section for the school trust.

