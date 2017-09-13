State Government Send us a tip: How are your state lands managed? We’d like to know how your state is managing — or mismanaging — its trust lands or parks.

With the push to transfer federal lands to states, High Country News is looking into how states are managing the lands already under their control. Got tips for us on how your state is managing — or mismanaging — its trust lands or parks?

Powered by Screendoor.

Thumbnail photo: A view inside California’s Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Courtesy of Alan Rios/Flickr

