Sportsmen take aim at law enforcement bill They see HR 622 as a complex and serious threat to public lands.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, a vocal proponent of transferring federal public lands to state control, has gotten an earful lately. His recent town hall in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, turned rowdy, swamped by more than 1,000 citizens. Riled up over his stance on public lands and his refusal to support investigations of President Donald Trump’s possible conflicts of interests, despite his position as House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman, they booed and chanted “Do your job” and “Explain yourself.”

But he appears to be willing to listen to one interest group: sportsmen. On Feb. 2, Chaffetz credited pressure from hook-and-bullet groups for his decision to kill the public lands transfer bill he recently introduced, HR 621. And those groups hope he’ll listen again when it comes to companion bill HR 622, the Local Enforcement for Local Lands Act.

BLM California

Sponsored by Chaffetz and cosponsored by several representatives from across the West, this bill presents a less direct threat: it would hand a difficult job — enforcing federal regulations on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service — to local police. Sportsmen fear that this would undermine federal agencies’ ability to manage those 438 million acres, making the lands more vulnerable not only to abuse but to potential transfer as well. “It’s one more stake in the heart of public access to public lands,” says Whit Fosburgh, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership president and CEO.