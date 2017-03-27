Sportsmen pull public-lands politics to the center As threats intensify, sportsmen emerge as a persuasive voice.

On Feb. 2, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, announced his intention to withdraw a bill proposing the transfer of 3.3 million acres of federal lands to 10 Western states. “Groups I support and care about fear it sends the wrong message,” he explained, alongside a photo of himself in camo, a dog in his arms. Only a week had passed since he introduced the legislation, but sportsmen’s groups had taken to social media swiftly and aggressively, impelling their members to speak out publicly against it.

Chaffetz’s H.R. 621 is one of several recent proposals that have struck a nerve with sportsmen. Many fear they’ll lose access to the federal lands where they hunt and fish if those lands are transferred to states, which are likely to sell or develop them. The hook-and-bullet contingent has long played a significant role in conservation — especially economically, via taxes on firearms and ammunition as well as through hunting and fishing licenses. But now, more are putting their mouths where their money is: speaking out online, signing petitions, attending rallies and town halls.

Galvanized by escalating threats and the national sweep of activism since the election, sportsmen are poised to play a key role in public-lands legislation under President Donald Trump’s administration. Generally, they tend to be more conservative than other outdoor groups, supporting gun rights and small government. “We do have a little more credibility in some conservative circles,” says Steve Kandell, sportsmen’s conservation project director for Trout Unlimited.