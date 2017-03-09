Subscription Preview

Donald Trump

Republicans push to split the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

Bills to break up the big Western court have reappeared in Congress.

Anna V. Smith March 9, 2017 Web Exclusive

“That circuit is in chaos and that circuit is frankly in turmoil,” President Donald Trump said at a February press conference. He was referring to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which had just unanimously upheld a lower court’s suspension of his ban on travel from seven Muslim majority countries.

It was the latest in a decades-long line of conservative attacks on what they call the “nutty 9th.” This year, Republicans in Congress have once again introduced bills to split the Western court of appeals. They argue it oversees too many states, takes too long to hear cases and gives liberal California an exorbitant influence over other states in the court's jurisdiction. Lawyers and senators critical of the split see the bills as judicial gerrymandering, and an attempt to shift the 9th’s decisions to the right.

The 9th is the largest appeals court in the country, with jurisdiction over 65.1 million people in nine states. It has a bankruptcy court, smaller district courts and an appeals court, and sees far more cases than the other federal circuit courts. Cases in the 9th’s jurisdiction are first heard in a district court. If either side is unsatisfied with a district judge’s ruling, they can ask to make their case in front of the 9th's Court of Appeals, the last stop before the U.S. Supreme Court.

This map shows the geographic boundaries of the different federal circuit courts, as well as the smaller district courts.
Courtesy of U.S. Courts

