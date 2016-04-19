Essays 24 comments

Ranch Diaries: The risks of ranching on a wild landscape

How the threat of predators has fundamentally shaped my relationship with nature.

Laura Jean Schneider Essay April 19, 2016 Web Exclusive
 

I’d stopped by to say hello to a friend’s beautiful baby boy, and was just leaving. Still buzzing with the awe of new life, I made my way through the yard, back to my car. As I headed for the gate, I nearly ran into a small black object. I jumped. It jumped, and ran to the corner of the yard.  

My eyes slowly focused. The dark shape grew edges. It was a tiny black calf with a very strange face.

Then I remembered my friend telling me about a dogie whom coyotes had attacked. This calf’s jaw was fixed partway open. I couldn’t tell in the dark, but from the photos she’d texted me, this little guy was lucky to be alive: his rear had been chewed up, and his jaw was broken and infected when they found him. After steroids, antibiotics, and pain medication, the calf perked up. But how to swallow with a malfunctioning mouth? Like so many animal survivors I’ve seen, his will to live was remarkably strong, and he soon figured out how to manage a bottle nipple.

  • A few summers ago, Sam doctored a calf that narrowly escaped a bear.

    Laura Jean Schneider

  • Black bear tracks.

    Laura Jean Schneider

  • Bulls, like these Triangle P fellows, aren't generally targeted by predators.

    Laura Jean Schneider

  • Coconut the elk, whom we haven't seen since last Thanksgiving, likely lost her 2015 calf to a predator.

    Laura Jean Schneider

  • Wolf tracks on a New Mexico ranch.

    Laura Jean Schneider
I had plenty of material to mull on during my two-hour drive home. The intersection between domestic and wild lives isn’t always harmonious. In the years that I’ve been ranching, I’ve seen depredations by wolves, bears and coyotes. Raising domestic livestock has given me a picture of what happens in the wild. I don’t want to see the picked-clean, nose-less skull of a calf still wedged in a cow’s birth canal, her vulva eaten away as she struggled to give birth. Yet I can image a cow elk or moose in the same situation. I haven’t had to shoot a domestic cow in this condition yet, but my husband has. I can only assume the end result for a wild animal mother is far less humane.

It’s easy to valorize nature as the efficient machine that only takes what she needs to survive. But nature is not merciful. In addition to killing for survival, nature kills without conscience or remorse. Nature tortures, maims, and leaves the wounded. When we choose to ranch on a wild landscape, that’s part of the risk we take. While we plan for a certain percentage of death loss to predators, it doesn’t make it easier to find the aftermath of an attack.

I respect that I share a landscape with predators who play an important role in the ecosystem. As a young teen I had a summer job for a wildlife film company. I raised and cared for timberwolves, Arctic fox kits, and coyote pups. I loved and cared for them loyally, just as I now care deeply about each and every Triangle P calf that comes into the world.    

But now I cannot be 100 percent neutral about depredation, because my job is to keep our cattle safe and make a viable living from raising them to maturity. As my responsibilities have changed, so, to some degree, has my relationship with nature. I love seeing wildlife, sunsets, and Pajarita Mountain peeking up through low hanging clouds, like it is this morning. It’s stunning here. Yet somewhere out beyond the sunny juniper covered hillsides is some smaller being struggling for its life. 

Patrick Kelly
Patrick Kelly Subscriber
Apr 19, 2016 12:13 PM
I always enjoy reading your pieces Jean and I look forward to the next one. However, this one was a bit problematic for me. I can fully appreciate that the nature of your work and your livelihood has changed your approach to predators somewhat and that is completely understandable. I know if I had to make a living the way you do I would be equally wary and cautious. However, using morally loaded terms like "torture", "maim", and "not merciful" to describe nature is pretty misguided. Of course "nature" doesn't have a "conscience"! I am constantly struck by the way humans anthropomorphize "nature" and the other non-human creatures that inhabit it. This seems especially true when it comes to predators. That kind of thinking leads people to hold non-human animals to exclusively human moral judgments (see the reaction to wolves in Wyoming engaging in "surplus" killing). I think this is profoundly misleading and in the long run it is quite damaging. This kind of thinking is what leads to notions of the "big bad wolf" and other such nonsense. "Nature" just IS! We might use terms like "indifferent" to describe it, but nature is not a conscious agent that tortures and maims or makes decisions about being merciful. While I realize this may sound overly knitpicky, I think the way we speak and write about these things really makes a difference.
Cynthia Roper
Cynthia Roper Subscriber
Apr 19, 2016 01:00 PM
Patrick Kelly, AWESOME comment and I think spot-on!
James Moore
James Moore Subscriber
Apr 19, 2016 02:44 PM
I can appreciate the loss in revenue associated with ranching operations on the edge of wild areas - but just remember those were once the homes of those predators you now decry. And also let's not forget that the occasional target of their predatory lifestyle are the same things you yourselves eventually butcher and eat - not fluffy kittens or adorable"doggies".
Penelope Blair
Penelope Blair Subscriber
Apr 19, 2016 07:48 PM
Please! What hypocrisy. In 2013 I went to the Missoula County Fair. I watched the cute, fuzzy being judged and loved over and then there was an auction and later in the day all the calves that sold were forced into a livestock hauling truck and there they stayed without food or water. They were bawling and wondering what happened to that sweet pampered life they had. The next morning they were still there and still crying. I cried to for them...so unfair. First of all, cattle are NOT native to the north American continent, neither are sheep. Both species brought diseases that now infect their wild cousins: Bison and Big horn sheep. It is totally unfair that our predators have to pay with their lives for man's hatred and an invasive species. I have not eaten beef or pork since 1980. I have given up chicken and turkey, so I eat a little fish and I will give that up too. The real facts are that there mad cow disease in our cattle. The state's former something or other here in Utah died last year of Crutchfeld's. No talk about it though. Every American should HAVE to watch, Food, Inc. I will not longer let this industry be part of my life.
Adam Neff
Adam Neff
Apr 20, 2016 12:39 PM
"But nature is not merciful. In addition to killing for survival, nature kills without conscience or remorse. Nature tortures, maims, and leaves the wounded." Having lived at the edge of wilds and spending most of my spare time stalking the dark areas off the trail and away from people, I agree with your words. Few people have taken the time to see the wilds beyond the trail, the overlook, the cute nat geo pics; see the starving cubs, the bloody dying doe, the death shake of a wolf. Nature is fierce and ferocious, cruel and unforgiving. We have pampered and removed ourselves to the point we've forgotten what natural death is; how nature works.
Penelope Blair
Penelope Blair Subscriber
Apr 20, 2016 09:15 PM
Humans are the only species that chooses to kill. All the other killing in the animal world is done through genetics and they have to kill in order to survive. I agree, nature is not kind in many ways, but the animals are doing only what they know. Man can make a choice. Indeed, we have become so remote from our natural state, that people don't really know where their meat, eggs, milk, etc. come from . Pronghorn, according to natives, first gave its life so man could survive. Man gave thanks for the animal giving its life for another. Now, we do not even thank like that...we just give thanks to God for the food we have, without knowledge of the animal's sacrifice. God had made a pretty perfect world before man came along and mucked it up.
Steve Powell
Steve Powell
Apr 23, 2016 08:21 AM
as someone raising cattle for slaughter, I see some hypocrisy in your argument.
Penelope Blair
Penelope Blair Subscriber
Apr 23, 2016 12:00 PM
Steve, please explain. Wolves, mountain lions and other predators cannot go to a grocery store to buy food. God made them carnivores/omnivores. Man can live quite well on the plant family. In Cold Mountain, when Inman needs some help, he comes upon a woman living alone in the middle of nowhere. When she sacrifices a goat for meat, she lays the goat in her lap, talks to it gently and continues to hold it while it dies. It wasn't put in a truck and hauled away to the stock pens to be fattened up on material that does not belong in its body, only to be slaughtered in a terrifying situation. I am sorry that you have not evolved enough to see that all things have God in them, and our modern way of producing meat is sickening. I have no problem with people raising animals for their own use. It is the modern mass production that I cannot tolerate.
Cynthia Roper
Cynthia Roper Subscriber
Apr 23, 2016 03:11 PM
Penelope, I think Steve may be addressing the author. Steve Powell, clarification?
Karl Anderson
Karl Anderson Subscriber
Apr 24, 2016 10:39 AM
A famous (to ecologists, at least) <a href="http://www.jstor.org/stable/2458808">1960 paper</a> has the informal title "The Earth is Green". The authors point out that in nature, populations of herbivorous species seldom if ever rise high enough to eat all the plants on the landscape. While every species can potentially increase its numbers without limit, what we observe is that on average, herbivore populations stabilize at below the numbers their food supply would support.

By definition, when the population of a species is stable, only enough offspring survive to replace the previous generation. That means that in an ecosystem at equilibrium, no matter how many offspring a female bears in her life, on average only two will survive long enough to bear their own offspring.

What do we suppose happens to the "extra" offspring? They die, sometimes by starvation or disease, often by predation. Were we to witness such a death, we might wish to prevent it, out of compassion for the suffering of a fellow creature. But as Ms. Schneider says, "nature is not merciful. In addition to killing for survival, nature kills without conscience or remorse." If the Earth is to remain green, it can be no other way.
Karl Anderson
Karl Anderson Subscriber
Apr 24, 2016 10:41 AM
Note to self: apparently HTML doesn't work in comments.
Bob Meyers
Bob Meyers
Apr 27, 2016 11:04 AM
This isn't real ranching. It's all about a centuries-old lifestyle. Nothing more.
Steve Powell
Steve Powell
Apr 27, 2016 02:32 PM
Penelope, I agree with you. Cynthia is correct, I was responding to the author of this article
Laura Jean Schneider
Laura Jean Schneider Subscriber
Apr 28, 2016 11:31 AM
Bob, what do you consider real ranching?
Brandon Glimpse
Brandon Glimpse
Apr 30, 2016 08:11 PM
Most folks don't understand that in nature their are murder's and senseless crimes coyotes and bears are usually the main culprits , ram pit murder of several members of your flock or heard , not for food is a terrible thing to witness. This is a point the author is trying to get across to the inexperienced reader and I think She does an excellent job !!
Bob Meyers
Bob Meyers
May 01, 2016 10:25 AM
"Bob, what do you consider real ranching?"
The places where 97% of the USA beef supply comes from. In the West we sacrifice precious resource so people can enjoy a lifestyle, surely not beef production.
Bob Meyers
Bob Meyers
May 01, 2016 10:28 AM
Can't edit these comments from what I can tell. I want to add that I got that impression by looking at the "graze" all around that calf in the photo, plus knowing that the entire West is a joke to beef supply.
Laura Jean Schneider
Laura Jean Schneider Subscriber
May 01, 2016 11:03 AM
Bob,

According to the USDA, our country produces more beef than our country consumes. Exports make up just 11% of the beef industry. Additionally, because all beef starts out in calf form on farms and ranches, whether public or private, the average beef animal grazes with its mother on pasture or is fed hay before weaning (6 months) and is then pastured further to 12-16 months of age. Feedlots are used for the very last bit of a beef animal's life. Our country appears to be supporting a vast beef industry on the resources we have.

In regards to the photo above, it's too bad the picture isn't a higher resolution. On my file I can zoom in and see that the tops of the grasses pictured, with exception of the areas immediately around the cow path, are not grazed. This is fairly typical landscape for coniferous forest on rocky ground that has burned in the past. No cattle, unless pressed for feed, would seek out a location like this to graze down. As you can see, the grass plants are very visible, and have not been grazed off completely, killing the plant. All plants need a certain amount of stress to maximize growth, a basic horticultural principle.

You are always welcome to visit and see the ranch for yourself.

Laura Jean

Bob Meyers
Bob Meyers
May 01, 2016 12:13 PM
My points are: Only 3% of the US beef supply comes from West of the Continental Divide. So all that we do, all the predators killed, all the resources consumed by livestock, all the environmental damage caused by overgrazing, all the taxpayer funds used....to produce only 3% of the beef supply. That is bad economics. You should travel to the Great Plains and east to understand what you are trying to compete against. In the West it is nothing but a lifestyle.
All livestock grazing on Western public lands should be halted. It is just a country refusing to accept reality. What people do on their private land is their business. Your, "All plants need a certain amount of stress to maximize growth, a basic horticultural principle" is laughable, more of that "nature wouldn't survive without man's control". I understand you probably have a long list of excuses like that one, especially in regards to predators.
Laura Jean Schneider
Laura Jean Schneider Subscriber
May 01, 2016 03:16 PM
Bob,

I spent the first 17 years of my life in Minnesota, the granddaughter of fourth generation farmers, and attended college in Massachusetts (where I studied horticulture, among other things) and have traveled extensively across the United States, experiencing many growing environments. What the West has that these areas do not are moderate winter temperatures, and the ability to harvest an existing resource ( native grasses) that does not require irrigation or 40 inches of rainfall annually.

It makes perfect sense that 3% of the beef supply is harvested in states west of the Continental Divide: most beef cattle are butchered near feedlots, and most of those are found in Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, and Colorado.

Shared directly from the National Beef Cattleman's Association website: http://www.beefusa.org/theranchingeconomy.aspx

"Of the approximately 20 percent of U.S. beef cattle (6 million animals) that are raised in 11 of the western states, more than half of these animals graze on the 270 million acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands or the 190 million acres of U.S. Forest Service (Forest Service) lands (CAST 1996)."

Most federal land is attached to the 11 Western states, (and Alaska), so this would suggest beef that ends up in a feedlot in Kansas, is slaughtered in Oklahoma, and ends up in Florida, spent some part of its life on western rangelands.







Bob Meyers
Bob Meyers
May 01, 2016 03:45 PM
So your point is what? Spouting googled info don't change the facts.
Brandon Glimpse
Brandon Glimpse
May 01, 2016 07:41 PM
Laura Jean thank you for such clear and informative answers, The other comm-enter on this thread seems to have a agenda that he wants to push even in the face of real core facts. \
Renee DeMartin
Renee DeMartin
May 17, 2016 06:40 PM
I agree with parts of the first comment by Patrick Kelley. Using words to describe natural predation like maim,
torture, etc. is total anthropomorphizing and leads to all the truly barbaric human enterprises like coyote culls, rattlesnake roundups, aerial shooting of predators, and Wildlife "Services", a perfect euphemism if I've ever heard one. Slaughtering predators to protect cattle and sheep is disturbing to me at best.
Thomas Arvensis
Thomas Arvensis
May 18, 2016 09:37 PM
And some people think we evolved from monkeys....lol

Too often we attach our "human nature" to actual nature. Nature is what it is; can you put a price tag on it? Some say yes and they lose touch.

I agree with you Penelope, people have lost touch with where there food comes from. However, you are killing many plants when you choose to eat them. How about that oat meal for breakfast? How does if feel to kill thousands of fertilized embryos, never giving them a chance to live our their lives? You have compassion for animals but not plants?

Nature always balances.
