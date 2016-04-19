Ranch Diaries: The risks of ranching on a wild landscape
How the threat of predators has fundamentally shaped my relationship with nature.
I’d stopped by to say hello to a friend’s beautiful baby boy, and was just leaving. Still buzzing with the awe of new life, I made my way through the yard, back to my car. As I headed for the gate, I nearly ran into a small black object. I jumped. It jumped, and ran to the corner of the yard.
My eyes slowly focused. The dark shape grew edges. It was a tiny black calf with a very strange face.
Then I remembered my friend telling me about a dogie whom coyotes had attacked. This calf’s jaw was fixed partway open. I couldn’t tell in the dark, but from the photos she’d texted me, this little guy was lucky to be alive: his rear had been chewed up, and his jaw was broken and infected when they found him. After steroids, antibiotics, and pain medication, the calf perked up. But how to swallow with a malfunctioning mouth? Like so many animal survivors I’ve seen, his will to live was remarkably strong, and he soon figured out how to manage a bottle nipple.
I had plenty of material to mull on during my two-hour drive home. The intersection between domestic and wild lives isn’t always harmonious. In the years that I’ve been ranching, I’ve seen depredations by wolves, bears and coyotes. Raising domestic livestock has given me a picture of what happens in the wild. I don’t want to see the picked-clean, nose-less skull of a calf still wedged in a cow’s birth canal, her vulva eaten away as she struggled to give birth. Yet I can image a cow elk or moose in the same situation. I haven’t had to shoot a domestic cow in this condition yet, but my husband has. I can only assume the end result for a wild animal mother is far less humane.
It’s easy to valorize nature as the efficient machine that only takes what she needs to survive. But nature is not merciful. In addition to killing for survival, nature kills without conscience or remorse. Nature tortures, maims, and leaves the wounded. When we choose to ranch on a wild landscape, that’s part of the risk we take. While we plan for a certain percentage of death loss to predators, it doesn’t make it easier to find the aftermath of an attack.
I respect that I share a landscape with predators who play an important role in the ecosystem. As a young teen I had a summer job for a wildlife film company. I raised and cared for timberwolves, Arctic fox kits, and coyote pups. I loved and cared for them loyally, just as I now care deeply about each and every Triangle P calf that comes into the world.
But now I cannot be 100 percent neutral about depredation, because my job is to keep our cattle safe and make a viable living from raising them to maturity. As my responsibilities have changed, so, to some degree, has my relationship with nature. I love seeing wildlife, sunsets, and Pajarita Mountain peeking up through low hanging clouds, like it is this morning. It’s stunning here. Yet somewhere out beyond the sunny juniper covered hillsides is some smaller being struggling for its life.
By definition, when the population of a species is stable, only enough offspring survive to replace the previous generation. That means that in an ecosystem at equilibrium, no matter how many offspring a female bears in her life, on average only two will survive long enough to bear their own offspring.
What do we suppose happens to the "extra" offspring? They die, sometimes by starvation or disease, often by predation. Were we to witness such a death, we might wish to prevent it, out of compassion for the suffering of a fellow creature. But as Ms. Schneider says, "nature is not merciful. In addition to killing for survival, nature kills without conscience or remorse." If the Earth is to remain green, it can be no other way.
The places where 97% of the USA beef supply comes from. In the West we sacrifice precious resource so people can enjoy a lifestyle, surely not beef production.
According to the USDA, our country produces more beef than our country consumes. Exports make up just 11% of the beef industry. Additionally, because all beef starts out in calf form on farms and ranches, whether public or private, the average beef animal grazes with its mother on pasture or is fed hay before weaning (6 months) and is then pastured further to 12-16 months of age. Feedlots are used for the very last bit of a beef animal's life. Our country appears to be supporting a vast beef industry on the resources we have.
In regards to the photo above, it's too bad the picture isn't a higher resolution. On my file I can zoom in and see that the tops of the grasses pictured, with exception of the areas immediately around the cow path, are not grazed. This is fairly typical landscape for coniferous forest on rocky ground that has burned in the past. No cattle, unless pressed for feed, would seek out a location like this to graze down. As you can see, the grass plants are very visible, and have not been grazed off completely, killing the plant. All plants need a certain amount of stress to maximize growth, a basic horticultural principle.
You are always welcome to visit and see the ranch for yourself.
Laura Jean
All livestock grazing on Western public lands should be halted. It is just a country refusing to accept reality. What people do on their private land is their business. Your, "All plants need a certain amount of stress to maximize growth, a basic horticultural principle" is laughable, more of that "nature wouldn't survive without man's control". I understand you probably have a long list of excuses like that one, especially in regards to predators.
I spent the first 17 years of my life in Minnesota, the granddaughter of fourth generation farmers, and attended college in Massachusetts (where I studied horticulture, among other things) and have traveled extensively across the United States, experiencing many growing environments. What the West has that these areas do not are moderate winter temperatures, and the ability to harvest an existing resource ( native grasses) that does not require irrigation or 40 inches of rainfall annually.
It makes perfect sense that 3% of the beef supply is harvested in states west of the Continental Divide: most beef cattle are butchered near feedlots, and most of those are found in Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, and Colorado.
Shared directly from the National Beef Cattleman's Association website: http://www.beefusa.org/theranchingeconomy.aspx
"Of the approximately 20 percent of U.S. beef cattle (6 million animals) that are raised in 11 of the western states, more than half of these animals graze on the 270 million acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands or the 190 million acres of U.S. Forest Service (Forest Service) lands (CAST 1996)."
Most federal land is attached to the 11 Western states, (and Alaska), so this would suggest beef that ends up in a feedlot in Kansas, is slaughtered in Oklahoma, and ends up in Florida, spent some part of its life on western rangelands.
torture, etc. is total anthropomorphizing and leads to all the truly barbaric human enterprises like coyote culls, rattlesnake roundups, aerial shooting of predators, and Wildlife "Services", a perfect euphemism if I've ever heard one. Slaughtering predators to protect cattle and sheep is disturbing to me at best.
Too often we attach our "human nature" to actual nature. Nature is what it is; can you put a price tag on it? Some say yes and they lose touch.
I agree with you Penelope, people have lost touch with where there food comes from. However, you are killing many plants when you choose to eat them. How about that oat meal for breakfast? How does if feel to kill thousands of fertilized embryos, never giving them a chance to live our their lives? You have compassion for animals but not plants?
Nature always balances.