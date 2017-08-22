Photos

The view of the eclipse from the lenses of our readers

A collection of photos submitted by the High Country News community.

  • A cadre of Coloradans traveled to Nebraska, where, after jumping into a pond, they shivered through the totality.

    Alyssa Pinkerton

  • Some people’s plans to travel to Alliance, Nebraska, were thwarted by weather, traffic and crowd concerns. Arthur, Nebraska, opened its fairgrounds for free parking and camping for stranded eclipse pilgrims.

    Cindy Chrisler

  • A view of the Teton Mountains from Driggs, Idaho.

    David Gans

  • Tree limbs sneak into the frame as the eclipse begins just north of Lyons, Oregon.

    Ronald Homenick

  • Douglas Scott holds his solar glasses as the celestial event begins in Boysen State Park in Shoshoni, Wyoming.

    Douglas Scott

  • “It was so amazing, highlighted by the ‘diamond ring,’” says Jim Stephens, pictured here with his wife Shelly.

    Courtesy Jim Stephens

  • The totality, totally worth it.

    Ronald Homenick
High Country News Photos Aug. 22, 2017
 

In a beautiful moment as fleeting as the build-up was long, the “Great American Eclipse” has come and gone. Nearly 300 readers shared their plans for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse with High Country News, and many others shared photos from within and around the totality, as the moon blocked out the flaring sun. We present to you our favorite reader photos and want to thank you all for sharing your experiences with us.

