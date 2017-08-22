The view of the eclipse from the lenses of our readers
A collection of photos submitted by the High Country News community.
In a beautiful moment as fleeting as the build-up was long, the “Great American Eclipse” has come and gone. Nearly 300 readers shared their plans for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse with High Country News, and many others shared photos from within and around the totality, as the moon blocked out the flaring sun. We present to you our favorite reader photos and want to thank you all for sharing your experiences with us.
