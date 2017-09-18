Monuments

These six Western monuments face reductions

See photos of the landscapes singled out in the Interior Department’s recommendations.

  • Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

    Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management

  • Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Oregon and Washington.

    Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management

  • Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada.

    Bureau of Land Management

  • Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah.

    Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management

  • Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean west of Hawaii.

    Jim Maragos/USFWS

  • Rose Atoll National Monument in the Pacific Ocean near the American Samoa.

    Ian Shive/USFWS
1 2 3 4 5 6   View Gallery
Staff Photos Sept. 18, 2017
 

After President Donald Trump’s executive order in April to review national monument designations, the long-awaited recommendations of the Interior Department have been made public. According to a leaked memo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has advised that six sites be reduced in size, including Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, Nevada’s Gold Butte and Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou national monuments, and two marine national monuments, the Pacific Remote Islands and Rose Atoll. Though Zinke submitted his recommendations to the president in August, the White House withheld the memorandum. —Brooke Warren

Republish Share
Comments