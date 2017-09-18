These six Western monuments face reductions

After President Donald Trump’s executive order in April to review national monument designations, the long-awaited recommendations of the Interior Department have been made public. According to a leaked memo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has advised that six sites be reduced in size, including Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, Nevada’s Gold Butte and Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou national monuments, and two marine national monuments, the Pacific Remote Islands and Rose Atoll. Though Zinke submitted his recommendations to the president in August, the White House withheld the memorandum. —Brooke Warren