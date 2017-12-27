Photos The best photos of 2017: wildfire, protests and bears What caught our eye this year.

This year was one of upheaval in our region. Natural wonders such as super blooms and a solar eclipse stilled watchers in awe, while pipeline protests and national monument reductions transformed the political landscape. And yet much remained the same: the work of caring for cattle, the struggle of hunting to survive, the beauty of facing the wild. Our favorite photos of the year caught glimpses of all that. Together, they offer a record of a historic year of change for the West. Take a look:

JANUARY

Terray Sylvester

What Standing Rock meant for those who took part

The protestors in North Dakota took the experiences and lessons they learned back to their daily lives and to other movements.

FEBRUARY

Brooke Warren/High Country News

When private pain becomes a community problem

In Craig, Colorado, a rural clinic sparked a small-town opioid crisis and individuals like the man pictured above got caught in a cycle of addiction.

MARCH

Andrew Cullen

California’s desert wildflowers burst into bright ‘super bloom’

A drawn-out drought followed by plenty of spring rain brought thousands of bright wildflowers out of dormancy in a rare event called a “super bloom.”

APRIL

Kari Greer

Inside the Firestorm

In this award-winning feature, Douglas Fox delves into the technology that allows scientists to study the extreme forces in smoke plumes and other fire weather.

MAY

Jordan Glenn with support from LightHawk Flights

An end to Tucson’s growth wars

After 20 years of work, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved an aggressive and ambitious urban land conservation plan that has transformed the politics of a region that was infamous for endless sprawl. It protects dozens of vulnerable species and conserves biologically sensitive lands while permitting development on other lands.

JUNE

Brooke Warren/High Country News

The Big Swing: Why a blue Colorado county voted for Trump

A wave of retirees and a shift in economics reshaped the dominant politics of this rural town.

JULY

Ash Adams

In remote Alaska, subsistence hunting helps villagers survive

This photo essay shows how people live in places like Gambell, Alaska, which is susceptible to risks associated with climate change.

AUGUST

Brooke Warren/High Country News

An unexpectedly quiet eclipse viewing

The solar eclipse that crossed the entire United States spurred many travelers to visit places along the path of totality, and campsites and hotels were filled. But in some places, people were able to experience the celestial phenomenon with relative quietude.

SEPTEMBER Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management

These six Western monuments face reductions

After Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke reviewed national monument designations, he advised that six sites be reduced in size, including Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, Nevada’s Gold Butte and Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou national monuments. By December, President Donald Trump attempted to cut the Utah monuments into smaller allocations of protected land.

OCTOBER Louise Johns

A glimpse of a family in the shifting West

Photographer Louise Johns documented daily moments of the Andersons, a multi-generation ranching family in Montana, over the course of four years. Her photographs provide a glimpse into the lifestyle of a family of range riders, modern-day shepherds who try to prevent predation of livestock by coexisting more harmoniously with wildlife.

NOVEMBER

Andrew Cullen

How the Bakken boom transformed a landscape

Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Little Missouri State Park in North Dakota encompass nearly identical terrain, but the parks feel distinctly different. The national park is an oasis from the oil boom while the Little Missouri State Park has been engulfed by it, with some oil wells within park boundaries.

DECEMBER

In the home of the bear

At Alaska’s McNeil River State Game Sanctuary, bears roam free. When writer Chris Solomon visited the limited access place, he learns how bears live in the wild, and finds tranquility in the fact that human lives are so small.

