Photos Photos: A year around the West, for people who love it 2016 in pictures.

This year brought many a blockbuster story out of our fair region, from the Malheur occupation in January to the protests at Standing Rock (see our roundup of top stories) in December, and much in between. But we also covered some of the little-known corners of the always-surprising West. Below we highlight some of the best photos and associated stories from each month of 2016.

January

Photos of the rigorous training this special type of firefighter endures.

February

David T. Hanson

Q&A with photographer David T. Hanson about his new book, ‘Wilderness to Wasteland,’ which shows a dystopian side of progress.

March Desdemona Dallas

The arid California park is covered in wildflowers for the first time in a decade.

April

A recent lawsuit sheds new light on how the polygamist church and municipal leadership are deeply intertwined.

May

This subset of coyote hunting involves trained dogs and is relatively uncommon in the West.

June

The Arizona Border Recon aims to provide intel and back-up for federal officers at the U.S.-Mexican border.

July

People compete in everything from pumpkin racing to outhouse sledding.

August

Missteps and conflict between the state and the feds have hounded the recovery of Arizona and New Mexico’s remaining wolf packs.

September

Alexander von Humboldt and the spread of Aedes aegypti.

One man braves frigid Alaskan seas to harvest sea cucumbers.

November John Curley

After the revelers leave, volunteers clean up every piece of trash they can find.

December

A writer seeks answers from Lake Powell.

What will 2017 bring? We hope you'll stay tuned to High Country News to find out.

