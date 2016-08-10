Writers on the Range 42 comments

Partisan politics are pulling my town apart

Can lessons from ecology offer a way to find common ground in our polarized nation?

Susan J. Tweit Opinion Aug. 10, 2016 Web Exclusive
 

When New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker recited Maya Angelou’s poem “We Will Rise” with its refrain of “still, like dust, I will rise,” in his speech at the Democratic National Convention, I thought of Salida, Colorado, the town I’ve lived in and loved for 19 years.

At the foot of the Rocky Mountains with the Arkansas River running through it and with thriving arts and recreation opportunities, Salida is often described as idyllic. Despite some serious local issues, including a lack of affordable housing, the warmth of the community’s culture has often made it feel that way. Until recently.

An anti-growth faction has taken control of the city council, purging city government and blocking long-planned local development projects. The council has voted 4-3, with the mayor casting the tie-breaking vote, to revise the contract of our city administrator, effectively firing her, despite the overflow crowd speaking in her favor.

The downtown historic district in Salida, Colorado.
Jeffrey Beall

The council also — by the same narrow majority — fired the city attorney and hired a new one who has zero experience in municipal law, but who bills at a substantially higher rate. The city’s highly regarded finance director quit, citing harassment; the public works director decided to retire. Other city employees also say they’ve been harassed at work and at home by supporters of the anti-growth faction.

Moreover, public meetings these days are more often punctuated by insults and accusations from all sides, and our town discourse has devolved into the “bitter twisted lies” in Angelou’s poem. It’s as if the national habit of declaring those who disagree with you the “enemy” has infected our town, too.    

At the end of a recent town hall meeting, Salida’s mayor and the head of the anti-growth faction admitted that the city council and the community were “broken.” “We need help,” he said, and asked for time to assess how to move forward. “Trust us,” the mayor said. The audience response was, to put it mildly, not positive. 

The anger in Salida, and in our polarized country, feels too much like Angelou’s poem. How do we get over this?

Maybe there’s something to learn from what’s called “reconciliation ecology,” which aims to increase the earth’s health by acknowledging problems, working with all species no matter how disruptive, healing broken relationships, and re-building biodiversity. Although I didn’t know about this approach at the time, it’s how I’ve worked to restore the stretch of degraded urban creek that runs by my property, which is considered industrial, just off Salida’s downtown.

Rather than attempting to restore the creek to some possibly imaginary pristine ecological past, I chose to work with what was there, gradually reducing the area occupied by invasive species. In a project that’s been 19 years in the making, I encouraged species that helped bring about healthy relationships.

Today, the banks of the once-barren creek are alive with birds and monarch butterflies and other pollinators. The addition of native wetland plants helped cleanse our urban runoff on its way to the Gold Medal trout waters of the Arkansas River, so now the block is a model for a community-wide trail restoration project.

In a way, it’s been an experiment in reconciliation ecology, minimizing what was ugly and didn’t work while enhancing what was healthy and is now productive. We’ve succeeded in adding beauty while encouraging both biodiversity and community health.

The word reconcile comes from the Latin for “to bring back together.” That’s a good metaphor for what we need in Salida and this nation: to rejoin our splintered communities. We could start by remembering what Westerners have always known, that we thrive by finding commonalities to build on. Suppose, for instance, you must evacuate because of a forest fire; as you hastily load up your most valuable possessions, you realize the firefighter leading the crew and defending where you live is the neighbor you disagree with on just about everything.

You disagree totally, except for the fact that you both love the place where you live. That’s what we can build on to create community, a word whose roots are in “common” and “shared.” It’s when we cease to exercise civility and treat some people as the “other” that we forget where we’re living and cease to be neighborly.

What I want for Salida, this nation, and for the entire world is reconciliation. We may never agree with each other, but I hope all of us want people to have the chance to rise.

Susan J. Tweit is a contributor to Writers on the Range, the opinion service of High Country News. She is a writer and plant ecologist who would rather wade into the muck of a degraded urban creek than venture into political discourse.

Note: the opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of High Country News, its board or staff. If you'd like to share an opinion piece of your own, please write Betsy Marston at betsym@hcn.org.

Jeff Auxier
Aug 12, 2016 01:11 AM
Salida is growing and nobody is going to stop it. The former administrator was not the Queen of all answers, though, and it was illegal and ill-advised for the City to get into the development business on Vandaveer Ranch with citizens' tax dollars and water bill revenues. This is especially true when these administration hid its spending. At least the new auditors (as well as the state goat's lead auditor) said the NRCDC / Vandavver spending has to be included in the city budget, and thus discussed.

Further, NOTHING about Vandaveer was going to be cool or new or hip or visionary. It was a marvel of 1970s planning and design.
 
The problems in Salida were not and are not a Republican thing or a Democratic thing or an anti-growth thing. It was an honesty and integrity thing, plain and simple, and that's pretty much all it was.
Jeff Auxier
Aug 12, 2016 09:52 AM
Apologies for typos. Those state goats have some pretty serious auditors.
Susan Tweit
Aug 12, 2016 11:16 AM
With all due respect, Jeff, what's going on in Salida now isn't the result of any one person's actions, nor have the claims of illegal activities been proven. It's the result of a few people attempting to derail the community process, and the rest of us need to speak up for respect, decency and the idea that community is based on what we have in common, what we work together to achieve, not tearing the community apart.
James Foley
Aug 12, 2016 01:17 PM
What is missing are the statistics on population growth or lack thereof. Retirees seeking refuge from high taxes and costs of economic progress in larger communities (i.e. infrastructure and education), will often vote against the same for the smaller communities in which they reside.
Jon Kovash
Aug 12, 2016 01:36 PM
The takeaway should be: don't go to city council meetings if you are faint of heart. As a frequent visitor, I am always impressed by how well the old timers and newcomers get along in Salida. It's one of the most unique and successful melting pots in the small-town West.
Jeff Auxier
Aug 12, 2016 01:51 PM
Ms. Tweit, you appear to have adopted pretty much the extreme of one perspective, and it's to be regretted that readers of HCN might take what you state as gospel.

One hears from people "respect, work together to achieve, community ideals, etc, etc," but one generally only hears it only when the City staff and its proponents don't get their way.

The last two elections have proven that those who disagreed with the city are not a "small group of people." They were the majority. Not a huge majority, so your points about working together are well taken. Bt they were the majority.


When citizens began a few years ago opposing the way the city operated ($250k a year to city attorney!!!), what we heard was "Oh, they're just the angry ones," or we got condescending looks, or we encountered abuses of electoral processes by city staff in regard to ballot initiatives they didn't like.* Where was ""respect and work together to achieve" back then? Not anywhere in sight.

I took to heart some of the objections your folks made. "Don't just criticize, but suggest options." I have done so. Also, when we first brought up the idea of the Carlisle-Farney ballot initiative to return the definition of "capital street repair" back into "capital street repair" (as opposed to "employee pay raises"), many people on the opposite side were enthusiastic. It was only when they lost that they started getting really, really mean.

Those known in Salida as "Citizens for Accountable Government" or "CAGgers" have made mistakes. I have not always approved of their tone, even when I was more active with the group a couple years ago. However, they were never as out of line or did any bad physical act such as their opponents / City staff supporters did, i.e. - what was spread on the mayors car, or the former mayor cursing at the podium, or the former NRCDC treasurer who said he was thinking about running me over with his Dodge Ram 2500.

Also, in spite of the propaganda such as "CAGgers are tea-partiers!", those who fought illegality in this city run the political spectrum. I know two people active in the group who were delegates for Bernie Sanders. I and others fought our County Democratic Party when it tried to wrongfully take a Chaffee County delegate from Benrie and give it to HRC - we won, as was announced in the state convention, and got Bernie's delegate back.

Others are independent. Others are pretty right wing.

Conflict in Salida hasn't been a political party thing.

Jeff Auxier
Aug 12, 2016 01:51 PM
Vandaveer Ranch was an immense, expensive and illegal adventure in municipal development. None of the people involved had the experience, aptitude or skin in the game to have undertaken it. It cost the city millions. If our Community Development Director and our Administrator had been focusing on administering street, water and sewer system repair, or changing codes to allow for more affordable housing, instead of spending so much time on the illegal and unethical misadventure that was Vandaveer Ranch, this city would be a lot, lot better off.

Plenty of development and growth takes place in Salida. The majority of citizens, however, do not mourn the loss of one particular development (Vandaveer Ranch) that was being undertaken by city officials with clear, indisputable statutory ethical conflicts who were using our money and not telling us how much or on what.

One final thought to HCN readers. Municipal governments and the Colorado Municipal League and municipal consultants and even many municipal auditors are all patting each other on the back and helping each other along. The CML has become a significant lobbying organization working to better staff and employees' salaries, at the expense of taxpayers. City council members are not even allowed to request CML's compilation of wage and salary data of municipalities across the state. Only clerks and administrators can request it. Check out CML website and see for yourself.

Consultants - when hired to assess a pet project of an administrator or certain counsel members - will come to predetermined, "yeah that's great!" conclusions.

Auditors don't want to shake the boat too much, or they're not hired next year by those they audited.

None of this is news, I guess - it's alway been the way across the land.

What is news and what I respectfully urge all HCN readers to understand, ponder and get on their radar is the importance of municipal budgets. Too many municipalities are hiding spending by reporting little or no detail in budgets.

Budgets are important. Esteemed commentators such as Bill Moyers have frequently discussed how important they are to the proper functioning of democracy. A city sets its goals and defines it s values by where and upon what it spends its money. Every city government has a solemn duty to inform in as much detail as possible its plans for spending and policy.

Each year, local government must present their budgets by October 15, 2015.

If anybody wants to see a "good budget," view Chaffee County's in 2012 or most any year since. Check out Gunnison's for the same time period. Theirs was pretty good too.

Want to see a lousy budget? Look at Salida's from 2011.

The Department of Local Affairs, Division of Local Governments has started a database of all local government budgets filed with it each year. It is a great resource.




*First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win.
Susan Tweit
Aug 12, 2016 06:42 PM
Jeff, I'd love to know what the CAG folks have done for affordable housing, or generating new jobs in Salida, or working on raising the generally low wages in the area, or dealing with traffic issues, or land-use planning, or any of the other issues town surveys have shown are important to the community. Seems to me that what CAG is about is anti-everything, especially government. That attitude does not a healthy community make.
Susan Tweit
Aug 12, 2016 06:45 PM
James Foley, Retirees are a big part of our population base, and I'd say they've generally been supportive of things like bond issues to replace our very old and unsafe schools and sensible growth management and suchlike. I didn't write about population statistics because it wasn't my point. Perhaps another time...
Susan Tweit
Aug 12, 2016 06:46 PM
Jon Kovash, I've loved Salida for the way we used to get along. I can't say it's that way now, and part of why I wrote this piece was to think about how we could recover from the current acrimony. As for not going to a city council meeting if you're faint of heart, I believe that participating in government should be welcoming to all, not just those who can shout the loudest or think of the worst insults.
Janet Thew
Aug 12, 2016 07:27 PM
Jeff, you speak much truth. Your small town is not alone in these problems. My small California town, where I was the sole left-wing tree-hugging Planning Commissioner for 10 years, is also playing shell games where staff expenses are concerned. Because our legislature has seen fit to throw money at public employees through extreme health and retirement benefits, municipalities are having to give larger and larger chunks of their budgets to these costs. Everyone knows they're unsustainable, but governments are trying to pass the time bomb onto a future council. Thus the need for evermore high dollar development. They must have more money coming in all the time just to tread water on their future employee obligations. We are all going to pay eventually. Singing kumbaya will not fix this problem.
Jeff Auxier
Aug 13, 2016 08:20 AM
Susan, thanks for thinking and writing on the subject of reconciliation. Thanks so much to the other commenters for providing more food for thought, also.

It seems many people in Salida are successfully addressing the "polarization" issue and learning to agree to disagree, and trying to keep an open mind. Many others probably don't give the issue too much thought one way or the other and focus instead on baking bread, or loving their kids and spouses, or planning their next great adventure. Perhaps things aren't quite so dark as some think.

By the way, I was walking my dogs a couple weeks ago by the creek Susan writes of and noticed how amazing it is. It has just all of a sudden evolved into this wonderful little wild haven in the midst of Salida. I imagined the many small creatures that must make it their "happy home." It's a really a nice thing. Thank you, Susan.
Janet Thew
Aug 13, 2016 09:36 AM
Lovely perspective, Jeff. I cling to the beauty of the natural world around my home as well. The world keeps turning...
Jon Kovash
Aug 13, 2016 10:19 AM
Janet, you made me flash on the South Park episode where they sing kumbaya after burning down the Walmart. Susan, take comfort that "welcome to all" was a norm that was strayed from, and can be strayed back to. In my town the norm is a room filled half with ecowarriors and half with sagebrushers.
Jake Jackson
Aug 14, 2016 02:33 PM
No opinion on the town issues, but I did chuckle a bit. High Country News is a very liberal publication that is very much on one side of a series of issues. The minute I see any ACTUAL consideration -- not token condescension -- toward the people who don't see things the way you do, I'll take your pious entreaties more seriously,
Jake Jackson
Aug 14, 2016 02:43 PM
An an example of liberal condescension, a comment above:

"Retirees seeking refuge from high taxes and costs of economic progress in larger communities (i.e. infrastructure and education), will often vote against the same for the smaller communities in which they reside."

As a retiree who'll be moving from Seattle to a small, attractive area on the other side of the Cascades, I will vote for projects and initiatives that make sense. But I have seen enough engregious waste and smugness from the progressives of Seattle that I hope to be able to point out to this or that local that I've learned how to smell boondoggles in the making.

So it'll be "NO" to that new bicycle infrastructure. It'll be "NO" to the tiny houses project for the local meth addicts. It'll be "NO" to community-based drug treatment that provides (as Seattle is going to do), a series of indoor shooting galleries, and we're not talking pistol ranges. It'll be "NO" to anything pitched as "sustainable" or "world class."

In essence, I expect to find myself very much on the side of what one of my neighbors called the old cowboys who are tight with a dollar. It'll horrify High Country News, the voice of the Boutique West, but so be it. If your crowd wants to get along, the first thing I'd advise would be to lose the spandex and the hipster posing.
Janet Thew
Aug 14, 2016 03:20 PM
Spandex? Hipster posing? No to anything sustainable? Sounds like selfish old curmudgeon condescension to me. World-class Seattle will not be sorry to see you go east to the hinterlands. Let me guess...you're going to make a boatload of money off the sale of your house in the booming Seattle market. You take with one hand while disparaging with the other. Typical.
Jake Jackson
Aug 14, 2016 04:12 PM
Janet, I suspect I pay a lot more taxes than you do. Call me what you will, but "selfish?" Nope, I pay the bills. Oh, and are you jealous that I'll make money off the sale of my house?
Susan Tweit
Aug 14, 2016 05:09 PM
Jeff, Thank you for your thoughts and for those kind comments. That is exactly the point of my commentary: not to espouse or to take sides on any issue, just to point out that when we treat each other with respect and appreciation, our community is a much healthier and better place to live--for us all. Like you, I hope that we've reached some kind of turning point, having had our fill of the ugly behavior and the fracturing, and we'll begin prizing the ability to cooperate again so that as a community, we can all rise.
Susan Tweit
Aug 14, 2016 05:12 PM
Jake, As I said above, the point of this commentary was not to take sides, but to point out that we get a lot farther as communities when we discuss the issues without name-calling, stereotyping or otherwise denigrating those who we disagree with. I hope that your retirement to the east side of the Cascades is everything you wish for, and that the community where you land values your contributions in the spirit they are given.
Susan Tweit
Aug 14, 2016 05:14 PM
Jon Kovash, I very much hope we are "straying back to" or perhaps deliberately returning to welcome to all. It's certain not happening in some parts of the national political rhetoric, but perhaps we on the ground can model how we'd like the nation to behave.
Susan Tweit
Aug 14, 2016 05:16 PM
Janet Thew, I hope that the natural world around you brings you much joy and solace. You might appreciate this project I've been involved with in my small town: http://www.humansandnature.[…]toring-urban-creek-monarchs
Jake Jackson
Aug 14, 2016 06:19 PM
@Susan Tweit, I actually expect to be more supportive of projects, ideas, and education where we're going. My initial inquiries about (and dealings with) local government have been positive. Seattle is a very different story. Completely one-sided "progressives" who never met a tax they wouldn't raise, a lie they wouldn't tell, and a BIG slug of money they wouldn't waste.

By the way, it doesn't sound like -- from reading the article -- that there's anything "partisan" going on. Sounds more like the average small town spat. Who knows, if we were there I might have been a supporter of the new housing, for the following reason stated in a comment above:

"NOTHING about Vandaveer was going to be cool or new or hip or visionary. It was a marvel of 1970s planning and design."

God save us from "cool or new or hip or visionary," which are code words for "the 1%" and "the bicyclists" and the "faux environmentalists," and above all, "outrageous wastes of money." It is impossible to be too cynical.
Jake Jackson
Aug 14, 2016 08:43 PM
On second thought, "new" is fine, as long as someone pays close attention to how much it costs. This is one of the big Achilles Heels of the progressives. They often don't seem to grasp the concept of scarcity. If it's private money, no problem. But taxpayers have every right to demand prudent spending on projects, and that "cool, new, hip or visionary" doesn't crowd out "necessary."

The boutiquers often don't have any feel for budgets. We sure as hell see this at work in Seattle. Oh boy.
Susan Tweit
Aug 14, 2016 09:25 PM
Jake, I wish this were just an average small-town spat, but it's not that civilized at all. Lawsuits, threats, verbal and physical intimidation, and general ugliness of the sort it takes a long time for people to move beyond. Someone who didn't appreciate me speaking in a public meeting (and who I've known for a long time) actually gave me a fist in the face when I stepped outside. She later apologized (sort of), but really. That's no way to behave. I wasn't talking about anything controversial, just asking if we could figure out a way to get beyond being stalled and not attending to the real needs of the community, including affordable housing and low wages. I do hope your new place turns out to be a good fit for you.
Kate Schimel
Aug 15, 2016 09:53 AM
Hey folks,

just a reminder to refrain from personal attacks in the comments. We ask that our readers respond to the contents of the each other's comments, not their characters, and abide by the norms of polite conversation. You can read our policy in full here: http://www.hcn.org/policies/comments-policy

Janet Thew
Aug 15, 2016 10:16 AM
Susan, thank you. I'm a fan of yours through native plant sites, and had read your article originally. It's so inspirational! Our wetlands restoration hasn't gone as beautifully as yours, but we're holding on. I'm grateful for kindred spirits who love the natural world as much as I do. I wish you well in Salida too. I'm trying to help save the library in our small town, and the anti-taxers are already out in force for November's ballot measure. :)
Susan Tweit
Aug 15, 2016 11:07 AM
Janet, Thank you for the compliment and kudos to you for both the wetlands restoration--I'd be happy to consult via email if it would be useful (info [at] susanjtweit [dot] com)--and on the library-saving effort. Remember that the voices that speak the loudest don't always represent the majority. May it be so in your town's November balloting!
Jake Jackson
Aug 15, 2016 11:32 AM
Susan Tweit, who ever claimed that the average small town spat is civilized? And by the way, what city council in some Western town is going to raise the wages? What, are you one of the progressives who wants to require the same ranchers that High Country News wants to put out of business to pay their hands $20 an hour?
Susan Tweit
Aug 16, 2016 11:10 AM
Jake, Ours used to be respectful, and I think that's an important value to aim for. We actually need each other for our communities to be healthy, and hurling insults--or worse--is no way to work together. As for raising wages, if we're to keep good employees, we need to be on par with other towns our size and in our area, or our employees will keep leaving and we'll waste time and money on that turnover. It's just good business to be competitive in terms of wage scales.
Irene S
Aug 18, 2016 07:28 AM
Just another microcosm of what's happening throughout the world, yet we continue to ignore it at any cost. The same thing is going on everywhere there's still desirable places to live. Humans are overrunning the planet. You simply cannot have continuous growth on a finite planet. But where are the economic incentives for having fewer children? No tax exemptions beyond 2? How about a tax credit for NO kids? How about a sliding scale for how many kids per household you have in the school system? When will we look at the big picture and see that we're destroying our biosphere?
Janet Thew
Aug 18, 2016 11:37 AM
Amen to that, Irene.
Jake Jackson
Aug 18, 2016 02:46 PM
@Irene and Janet, if you don't like it that humans are alive, well, the future starts with you. The standard of living has never been higher than it is now. I see no reason to hate ourselves or our children. You might reply that you don't hate anyone, but I think it doesn't get much more hateful than to advocate paying people not to reproduce.

@Susan, it's not as if anyone wants to be against respect, but the reality is that conflict and disagreement are permanent realities. They shouldn't surprise us; political frameworks exist to deal with them, not to mention unwritten customs.

As for wages, yes to what you wrote in your last comment, but in the one before that you implied that your local government could raise wages paid by the private businesses. How, specifically? And on the affordable housing front, exactly what did you propose?

Did your proposals involve raising taxes? Interfering with business decisions? Imposing new restrictions on private property? If so, then I think you should be prepared to have more fists shaken in your face. People don't like to be told what to do, how to operate, or what they can do with their property -- especially in the West.
Irene S
Aug 18, 2016 08:44 PM
Jake Jackson: some of the world's best scientists have determined that the earth can sustain roughly 2 billion humans without degrading the ecosystems that keep us all alive. We're just a tad past that aren't we? And growing exponentially. It is IRRESPONSIBLE to the max to continue having so many children because you are dooming those children to a nightmare world of climate change and exhausted resources. You think it's hateful to pay people not to reproduce? What an ignorant thing to say. I suppose you don't feel that other species have a right to their place on the planet - or perhaps just those that are useful to humans? I suggest you open your eyes and take a little wider perspective because if you have children, I shudder to think what the world will be like for them in 50 years (or perhaps a lot less). Every single problem the world is facing comes from human conflict over resources, land, water, control of food sources, control of labor, and the uncontrolled growth from the use of fossil fuels, etc., etc. Think about what a paradise this planet could be if we used education and incentives to reduce population. Is it hateful to love other species, to wish for a world of peace and beauty? If your mind is too closed to even consider this then I feel very sorry for you.
Susan Tweit
Aug 18, 2016 09:27 PM
Jake, I did not imply that Salida city government would be doing anything other than raise wages for city employees to be comparable to those in other similar-sized towns. As for affordable housing, the proposal supported by our previous council and by the public in meetings was to work with a developer to build affordable housing in city-owned property. It was a great use of the free market to provide housing we desperately need since many of our professionals (nurses, teachers, police officers and the like) have to commute long distances to be able to afford homes and work in Salida. All of those things are good business, and also good for the community. They're humane, civilized initiatives, the sort we can be proud to be involved in.
Jake Jackson
Aug 19, 2016 02:21 PM
@Irene, "some of the world's best scientists" have been wrong about a lot of things. And please don't tell me that you feel sorry for me. It's smug, smarmy, and wholly insincere. Your reply fairly drips with sarcasm, condescension, and anger.
Janet Thew
Aug 19, 2016 02:24 PM
Why is anyone still taking Jake's bait? I choose to spend my time elsewhere, so am stopping notifications. Happy Friday to all.
Jake Jackson
Aug 19, 2016 02:25 PM
@Susan, are you or any loved ones city employees? And is Salida having a hard retaining its employees?

Now as to the "affordable housing" on city property, what is the cost to the city, including lost revenue from simply selling the land and letting the developer follow the market? I'm sure it makes you proud to spend other peoples' money, but it's funny how other people aren't always so thrilled.
Susan Tweit
Aug 23, 2016 10:32 AM
@Jake, Please note Kate Schimel's comment and read the HCN guidelines about commenting on this website. (http://www.hcn.org/policies/comments-policy) As Kate says, comments aren't personal attacks, they're about the issues expressed. And in answer to your questions, neither I nor anyone in my family or circle of friends are Salida City employees. And the citizens of Salida identified affordable housing as one of our key issues in our recent public planning process, so we're willing to put the effort, and yes, our money, to work there. If you're not, that's fine. It's not a crime to care, and it's also not grounds for being insulted.
Jake Jackson
Aug 26, 2016 01:41 AM
@Susan, I can do without your "progressive" attempts to stifle opposition. It's always fun to see how "progressives" say they want to hear all points of view, but get very offended when anyone actually has one that isn't theirs.
Jake Jackson
Aug 26, 2016 01:45 AM
p.s.: I see that the "progressive" High Country News removed one of my comments. So much for open dialogue. Scratch a "progressive," and find a totalitarian.
Karl Anderson
Aug 26, 2016 06:12 AM
Jake, please see this cartoon about open dialogue:

https://xkcd.com/1357/
