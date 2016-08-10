Partisan politics are pulling my town apart
Can lessons from ecology offer a way to find common ground in our polarized nation?
When New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker recited Maya Angelou’s poem “We Will Rise” with its refrain of “still, like dust, I will rise,” in his speech at the Democratic National Convention, I thought of Salida, Colorado, the town I’ve lived in and loved for 19 years.
At the foot of the Rocky Mountains with the Arkansas River running through it and with thriving arts and recreation opportunities, Salida is often described as idyllic. Despite some serious local issues, including a lack of affordable housing, the warmth of the community’s culture has often made it feel that way. Until recently.
An anti-growth faction has taken control of the city council, purging city government and blocking long-planned local development projects. The council has voted 4-3, with the mayor casting the tie-breaking vote, to revise the contract of our city administrator, effectively firing her, despite the overflow crowd speaking in her favor.
The council also — by the same narrow majority — fired the city attorney and hired a new one who has zero experience in municipal law, but who bills at a substantially higher rate. The city’s highly regarded finance director quit, citing harassment; the public works director decided to retire. Other city employees also say they’ve been harassed at work and at home by supporters of the anti-growth faction.
Moreover, public meetings these days are more often punctuated by insults and accusations from all sides, and our town discourse has devolved into the “bitter twisted lies” in Angelou’s poem. It’s as if the national habit of declaring those who disagree with you the “enemy” has infected our town, too.
At the end of a recent town hall meeting, Salida’s mayor and the head of the anti-growth faction admitted that the city council and the community were “broken.” “We need help,” he said, and asked for time to assess how to move forward. “Trust us,” the mayor said. The audience response was, to put it mildly, not positive.
The anger in Salida, and in our polarized country, feels too much like Angelou’s poem. How do we get over this?
Maybe there’s something to learn from what’s called “reconciliation ecology,” which aims to increase the earth’s health by acknowledging problems, working with all species no matter how disruptive, healing broken relationships, and re-building biodiversity. Although I didn’t know about this approach at the time, it’s how I’ve worked to restore the stretch of degraded urban creek that runs by my property, which is considered industrial, just off Salida’s downtown.
Rather than attempting to restore the creek to some possibly imaginary pristine ecological past, I chose to work with what was there, gradually reducing the area occupied by invasive species. In a project that’s been 19 years in the making, I encouraged species that helped bring about healthy relationships.
Today, the banks of the once-barren creek are alive with birds and monarch butterflies and other pollinators. The addition of native wetland plants helped cleanse our urban runoff on its way to the Gold Medal trout waters of the Arkansas River, so now the block is a model for a community-wide trail restoration project.
In a way, it’s been an experiment in reconciliation ecology, minimizing what was ugly and didn’t work while enhancing what was healthy and is now productive. We’ve succeeded in adding beauty while encouraging both biodiversity and community health.
The word reconcile comes from the Latin for “to bring back together.” That’s a good metaphor for what we need in Salida and this nation: to rejoin our splintered communities. We could start by remembering what Westerners have always known, that we thrive by finding commonalities to build on. Suppose, for instance, you must evacuate because of a forest fire; as you hastily load up your most valuable possessions, you realize the firefighter leading the crew and defending where you live is the neighbor you disagree with on just about everything.
You disagree totally, except for the fact that you both love the place where you live. That’s what we can build on to create community, a word whose roots are in “common” and “shared.” It’s when we cease to exercise civility and treat some people as the “other” that we forget where we’re living and cease to be neighborly.
What I want for Salida, this nation, and for the entire world is reconciliation. We may never agree with each other, but I hope all of us want people to have the chance to rise.
Susan J. Tweit is a contributor to Writers on the Range, the opinion service of High Country News. She is a writer and plant ecologist who would rather wade into the muck of a degraded urban creek than venture into political discourse.
Note: the opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of High Country News, its board or staff. If you'd like to share an opinion piece of your own, please write Betsy Marston at betsym@hcn.org.
Further, NOTHING about Vandaveer was going to be cool or new or hip or visionary. It was a marvel of 1970s planning and design.
The problems in Salida were not and are not a Republican thing or a Democratic thing or an anti-growth thing. It was an honesty and integrity thing, plain and simple, and that's pretty much all it was.
One hears from people "respect, work together to achieve, community ideals, etc, etc," but one generally only hears it only when the City staff and its proponents don't get their way.
The last two elections have proven that those who disagreed with the city are not a "small group of people." They were the majority. Not a huge majority, so your points about working together are well taken. Bt they were the majority.
When citizens began a few years ago opposing the way the city operated ($250k a year to city attorney!!!), what we heard was "Oh, they're just the angry ones," or we got condescending looks, or we encountered abuses of electoral processes by city staff in regard to ballot initiatives they didn't like.* Where was ""respect and work together to achieve" back then? Not anywhere in sight.
I took to heart some of the objections your folks made. "Don't just criticize, but suggest options." I have done so. Also, when we first brought up the idea of the Carlisle-Farney ballot initiative to return the definition of "capital street repair" back into "capital street repair" (as opposed to "employee pay raises"), many people on the opposite side were enthusiastic. It was only when they lost that they started getting really, really mean.
Those known in Salida as "Citizens for Accountable Government" or "CAGgers" have made mistakes. I have not always approved of their tone, even when I was more active with the group a couple years ago. However, they were never as out of line or did any bad physical act such as their opponents / City staff supporters did, i.e. - what was spread on the mayors car, or the former mayor cursing at the podium, or the former NRCDC treasurer who said he was thinking about running me over with his Dodge Ram 2500.
Also, in spite of the propaganda such as "CAGgers are tea-partiers!", those who fought illegality in this city run the political spectrum. I know two people active in the group who were delegates for Bernie Sanders. I and others fought our County Democratic Party when it tried to wrongfully take a Chaffee County delegate from Benrie and give it to HRC - we won, as was announced in the state convention, and got Bernie's delegate back.
Others are independent. Others are pretty right wing.
Conflict in Salida hasn't been a political party thing.
Plenty of development and growth takes place in Salida. The majority of citizens, however, do not mourn the loss of one particular development (Vandaveer Ranch) that was being undertaken by city officials with clear, indisputable statutory ethical conflicts who were using our money and not telling us how much or on what.
One final thought to HCN readers. Municipal governments and the Colorado Municipal League and municipal consultants and even many municipal auditors are all patting each other on the back and helping each other along. The CML has become a significant lobbying organization working to better staff and employees' salaries, at the expense of taxpayers. City council members are not even allowed to request CML's compilation of wage and salary data of municipalities across the state. Only clerks and administrators can request it. Check out CML website and see for yourself.
Consultants - when hired to assess a pet project of an administrator or certain counsel members - will come to predetermined, "yeah that's great!" conclusions.
Auditors don't want to shake the boat too much, or they're not hired next year by those they audited.
None of this is news, I guess - it's alway been the way across the land.
What is news and what I respectfully urge all HCN readers to understand, ponder and get on their radar is the importance of municipal budgets. Too many municipalities are hiding spending by reporting little or no detail in budgets.
Budgets are important. Esteemed commentators such as Bill Moyers have frequently discussed how important they are to the proper functioning of democracy. A city sets its goals and defines it s values by where and upon what it spends its money. Every city government has a solemn duty to inform in as much detail as possible its plans for spending and policy.
Each year, local government must present their budgets by October 15, 2015.
If anybody wants to see a "good budget," view Chaffee County's in 2012 or most any year since. Check out Gunnison's for the same time period. Theirs was pretty good too.
Want to see a lousy budget? Look at Salida's from 2011.
The Department of Local Affairs, Division of Local Governments has started a database of all local government budgets filed with it each year. It is a great resource.
*First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win.
It seems many people in Salida are successfully addressing the "polarization" issue and learning to agree to disagree, and trying to keep an open mind. Many others probably don't give the issue too much thought one way or the other and focus instead on baking bread, or loving their kids and spouses, or planning their next great adventure. Perhaps things aren't quite so dark as some think.
By the way, I was walking my dogs a couple weeks ago by the creek Susan writes of and noticed how amazing it is. It has just all of a sudden evolved into this wonderful little wild haven in the midst of Salida. I imagined the many small creatures that must make it their "happy home." It's a really a nice thing. Thank you, Susan.
"Retirees seeking refuge from high taxes and costs of economic progress in larger communities (i.e. infrastructure and education), will often vote against the same for the smaller communities in which they reside."
As a retiree who'll be moving from Seattle to a small, attractive area on the other side of the Cascades, I will vote for projects and initiatives that make sense. But I have seen enough engregious waste and smugness from the progressives of Seattle that I hope to be able to point out to this or that local that I've learned how to smell boondoggles in the making.
So it'll be "NO" to that new bicycle infrastructure. It'll be "NO" to the tiny houses project for the local meth addicts. It'll be "NO" to community-based drug treatment that provides (as Seattle is going to do), a series of indoor shooting galleries, and we're not talking pistol ranges. It'll be "NO" to anything pitched as "sustainable" or "world class."
In essence, I expect to find myself very much on the side of what one of my neighbors called the old cowboys who are tight with a dollar. It'll horrify High Country News, the voice of the Boutique West, but so be it. If your crowd wants to get along, the first thing I'd advise would be to lose the spandex and the hipster posing.
By the way, it doesn't sound like -- from reading the article -- that there's anything "partisan" going on. Sounds more like the average small town spat. Who knows, if we were there I might have been a supporter of the new housing, for the following reason stated in a comment above:
"NOTHING about Vandaveer was going to be cool or new or hip or visionary. It was a marvel of 1970s planning and design."
God save us from "cool or new or hip or visionary," which are code words for "the 1%" and "the bicyclists" and the "faux environmentalists," and above all, "outrageous wastes of money." It is impossible to be too cynical.
The boutiquers often don't have any feel for budgets. We sure as hell see this at work in Seattle. Oh boy.
just a reminder to refrain from personal attacks in the comments. We ask that our readers respond to the contents of the each other's comments, not their characters, and abide by the norms of polite conversation. You can read our policy in full here: http://www.hcn.org/policies/comments-policy
Kate Schimel
Assistant editor
@Susan, it's not as if anyone wants to be against respect, but the reality is that conflict and disagreement are permanent realities. They shouldn't surprise us; political frameworks exist to deal with them, not to mention unwritten customs.
As for wages, yes to what you wrote in your last comment, but in the one before that you implied that your local government could raise wages paid by the private businesses. How, specifically? And on the affordable housing front, exactly what did you propose?
Did your proposals involve raising taxes? Interfering with business decisions? Imposing new restrictions on private property? If so, then I think you should be prepared to have more fists shaken in your face. People don't like to be told what to do, how to operate, or what they can do with their property -- especially in the West.
Now as to the "affordable housing" on city property, what is the cost to the city, including lost revenue from simply selling the land and letting the developer follow the market? I'm sure it makes you proud to spend other peoples' money, but it's funny how other people aren't always so thrilled.
https://xkcd.com/1357/