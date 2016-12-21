Writers on the Range Five reasons to be optimistic about climate change Recent accomplishments have paved a way forward for more environmental progress.

We will solve the challenge of climate change in our lifetimes. It’s a daring assertion, especially given President-elect Donald Trump’s stated and contradictory positions on climate change and environmental protections. But the transformation toward a zero-carbon economy is already happening on the state and local level. And as 2016 comes to a close, here are five reasons to be optimistic about our ability to reduce carbon emissions:

1. A recent study led by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Colorado concludes that the United States can achieve to 80 percent clean renewable energy by 2030, without any new storage or breakthrough technologies.

2. Clean and renewable energy is increasingly outpacing fossil fuels, when it comes to cost. The International Energy Agency found that in 2015, clean energy provided more energy with less investment compared to fossil fuels. The cost of wind energy has been falling and is predicted to drop by up to 30 percent by 2030, and perhaps 41percent by 2050. It’s no wonder that a utility like Xcel Energy in Colorado is both investing heavily in wind energy and predicting $400 million in savings for consumers over the next 20 years.

Dennis Schroeder / NREL

Solar energy, especially in states with friendly policies, is also becoming less expensive and more efficient. The cost of solar has dropped over 60 percent just in the last nine years. In 2015 alone, the cost of solar installation dropped 5 to 12 percent. Solar is already available at the same or lower cost as other electricity sources in many American cities. This will be true for most Americans in the next five years.

3. Clean energy is a job-creator. In 2015, employment in the U.S. solar business grew 12 times faster than overall job creation. There are now more solar jobs in the United States than jobs in natural gas and oil extraction. Nationally, investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy produce more jobs than investments in fossil fuels, according to PERI’s Global Green Growth report. The report also concluded that if the U.S. were to cut carbon emissions by 40 percent through investments in clean energy, 2.7 million jobs could be created annually.

4. People want to do something about climate change. Here in the West, there is strong support from nearly 80 percent of the public to shift to clean power. This support crosses racial and ethnic boundaries. There is overwhelming support from growing and powerful demographics like millennials.

Nationally, 77 percent of those surveyed support more funding for renewable energy research, and 74 percent want carbon dioxide regulated as a pollutant, according to a Yale study on public opinion surrounding climate change policies.

5. Leading-edge companies have for years been investing in small-scale solar, clean energy and energy efficiency. Now, the most powerful, most capitalized corporations in history, including Google and Facebook, are making huge investments in clean energy, and demanding clean energy for their facilities and the communities into which they are expanding. Recently, Facebook chose New Mexico as the site of its new $250 million data center, in part due to an agreement reached with state regulators and the utility company, PNM, to power the center with 100 percent renewable energy. In Nevada, Tesla is building the largest battery factory in the world and has plans to manufacture enough batteries to power 500,000 new electric vehicles each year.

Though I am optimistic about our ability in the West to drastically reduce carbon emissions, the transformation to a zero-carbon economy depends upon good policy decisions that will continue to drive investment in clean energy, incentivize more emissions reductions and clear the way for the transition to clean power and battery storage.

We need to use the law, science, technological advancement and investment, and sound economic strategy to drive these policy changes at the state level. There is much to do, but with a clear path forward, there is cause for hope in the fight against climate change.

High Country News. He is the president of Western Resource Advocates, a conservation organization that works across six Western states.

