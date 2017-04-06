Subscription Preview

Education

Oregon youths get another chance at learning outdoors

Outdoor School tries to give children common ground on conservation.

Anna V. Smith News April 6, 2017

For decades, Oregon’s schoolchildren spent a week camping out in the woods, learning about the nature and science of the state they lived in. Groups of sixth-graders tromped through the forest, learning the difference between topsoil and dirt, identifying birds and testing pond water. The Outdoor School program, once a ubiquitous rite-of-passage, withered in the 1990s due to a loss in funding; now it’s making a comeback.

Teachers, conservation groups and parents banded together last fall to push for a ballot measure to restore funding to the program. In some ways, it was an easy ask: get more kids outside. But the fight came, as it often does, down to where the money should come from.  

Outdoor School students Evie Larson, Lillyann Samson and Maya Herring run a test on pond water during a lesson at Camp Howard in Mount Hood National Forest near Corbett, Oregon.
Don Ryan/The Associated Press

Oregon’s schools have always been deeply tied to the forests and valleys of the state. Logging, grazing and mining on public lands have long helped fund the state’s rural schools, but as the might of those industries has declined on state and federal lands, so has the cash. Much of that industry now takes place far from the urban centers, where most students live.

