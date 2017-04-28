Subscription Preview

To read the full article, you must log in or subscribe. Enter your email address:

Wildlife

Montana refuge divides natives and ranchers

The American Prairie Reserve offers a controversial vision for an intact prairie ecosystem.

Jake Bullinger Analysis April 28, 2017

apr-bison1-jpg
Around 1,000 bison now roam the land in the American Prairie Reserve.
Courtesy American Prairie Reserve/Dennis Lingohr

On a gray spring day in 2014, about 120 people, mostly members of the Assiniboine and Gros Ventre tribes, gathered to watch the release of 73 bison onto the open sagebrush of the American Prairie Reserve, a few dozen miles from Malta, Montana.

After a meal and a ceremonial song, Sean Gerrity, president of the reserve, asked the roughly 30 schoolchildren there if it was their first time at the American Prairie Reserve. For nearly all it was. “Well, eventually we want you to not feel like a visitor,” he told them. “We want you to feel like you own this place again, and I think it’s been a long time since you’ve had that feeling.”

Indeed, Gerrity’s team hopes to restore something long lost to present-day Native Americans: a shortgrass prairie inhabited by the wildlife their ancestors subsisted on before European-American settlement, including some 10,000 bison. By stitching together a national monument, a national wildlife reserve and private ranches with Bureau of Land Management grazing rights, the nonprofit APR hopes to build a 3.5 million-acre park in north-central Montana, a refuge more than 50 percent larger than Yellowstone National Park. But as they piece the project together, the newcomers are forcing longtime residents to reckon with their place in Western history, and are raising tensions over the region’s future.

Sample Gallery

From our friends

Inspiring words from a die hard reader:

"I subscribed to HCN for a number of years, loved every issue...I stopped subscribing because my work load escalated. It was ok the first few months but after six months I was regretting the decision...the relevance of HCN did not diminish. I continued to look at the enticing titles of articles in the online newsletter but couldn't read enough to satisfy the craving. So I'm back. I also kicked in another 50 bucks as a personal reminder that quality reporting is not free."

Robert E. Hall, Washington D.C.

A constant commitment to the environment

Needless to say, we love and appreciate the fine work all of you do to illustrate the importance of our constant commitment to the environment.

Thanks to all of you for illuminating the critical issues of our world, country and the West. Keep up the great work!

Jeff and Lisa,
Atlanta, Georgia