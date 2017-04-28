Montana refuge divides natives and ranchers The American Prairie Reserve offers a controversial vision for an intact prairie ecosystem.

Courtesy American Prairie Reserve/Dennis Lingohr

On a gray spring day in 2014, about 120 people, mostly members of the Assiniboine and Gros Ventre tribes, gathered to watch the release of 73 bison onto the open sagebrush of the American Prairie Reserve, a few dozen miles from Malta, Montana.

After a meal and a ceremonial song, Sean Gerrity, president of the reserve, asked the roughly 30 schoolchildren there if it was their first time at the American Prairie Reserve. For nearly all it was. “Well, eventually we want you to not feel like a visitor,” he told them. “We want you to feel like you own this place again, and I think it’s been a long time since you’ve had that feeling.”

Indeed, Gerrity’s team hopes to restore something long lost to present-day Native Americans: a shortgrass prairie inhabited by the wildlife their ancestors subsisted on before European-American settlement, including some 10,000 bison. By stitching together a national monument, a national wildlife reserve and private ranches with Bureau of Land Management grazing rights, the nonprofit APR hopes to build a 3.5 million-acre park in north-central Montana, a refuge more than 50 percent larger than Yellowstone National Park. But as they piece the project together, the newcomers are forcing longtime residents to reckon with their place in Western history, and are raising tensions over the region’s future.