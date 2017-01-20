Meet Nevada’s cow cops Where crime scene investigators ride the range.

On a July morning in 2014, a third-generation cattleman named Mitch Heguy was driving his truck along Susie Creek in Elko County, Nevada, when he saw something peculiar. It was one of his neighbor Jon Griggs’ cows, standing there with an odd-looking, circular wound on her shoulder, several inches in diameter, with its blood crusted over her dark hide. Heguy wondered if it was a particularly horrible rattlesnake bite, or if the heifer had stuck herself with a tree branch, which cattle can do on a bad day. But as the rancher looked closer, squinting in the sun, he decided it had to be the result of something more intentional, nefarious even. It was a bullet wound. He called Griggs. “I think someone shot one of your cows,” he said.

The dazed heifer meandered back into the hundreds of thousands of acres of sagebrush and juniper of the Maggie Creek Ranch, a checkerboard of Bureau of Land Management and private land. She wasn’t seen again for six weeks, when Griggs gathered his herd for sale at season’s end. By then, the wound was partly healed.

As Heguy and his wife, Rhonda, remember it, that cow, worth at least $2,000, was the first such victim found near their property, though they had heard of livestock being shot elsewhere over the past couple of years. The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association eventually reported 25 wounded or dead cows that year, in addition to at least 35 more since 2012 — though it wasn’t clear how many had been shot with guns.

Through the summer, Jon Griggs and the Heguys counted about 30 cows wounded between their two herds. By August they were ready to call the cops. The people who respond to these kinds of incidents across the state comprise a six-person team called the Agriculture Enforcement Unit within the Nevada Department of Agriculture. They are well known to ranchers, but unknown to most other people. Each member of the team has a background in ranching and is a graduate of law enforcement academy. They carry handguns and a handy book of livestock brands; their patrol vehicles are equipped with police sirens but also veterinarian supplies. They call themselves jokingly, but accurately, cow cops. And those were the cops the ranchers called.