Coal Latest: More pushback against coal export terminals Proposed terminal in Longview, Washington, denied key water permit

Google Earth

BACKSTORY

In the 2010s, U.S. companies, eager to supply Asia’s growing demand for coal with exports from Wyoming and Montana’s Powder River Basin, proposed six coal terminals in the Northwest. One in Longview, Washington, would ship about 44 million metric tons per year (“When the locals don’t want your coal, sell it overseas,” HCN, 7/25/11). Anti-fossil-fuel activists protested, and five of the proposals were dropped.

FOLLOWUP

In late September, the sixth terminal proposal, Longview, was stymied when the Washington Department of Ecology denied a water quality permit, citing “unavoidable and negative environmental impacts,” potential traffic congestion and health hazards. Proponents of the $650 million project, which would have handled 16 mile-long trains per day, said the regulatory bar was too high. Activists were elated. “Huge shifts in public opinion, the political and legal landscape, and financial realities make proposals deemed inevitable now nearly inconceivable,” wrote Ross Macfarlane, a fellow at Clean Energy Transition.