In the final days, our POC-in-chief delivers

Obama's monument designations set a blueprint for diversity and inclusion in federal public lands.

Barack Obama is the reason I met Audrey Peterman, who has been advocating for inclusion and access in U.S. public lands for more than 20 years. When the last of their children graduated from college, she and her husband Frank, a longstanding, influential civil rights activist, embarked on 12,000-mile, 40-state road trip to “discover America.” What they discovered, mostly, were national parks and their overwhelming lack of diverse visitors.



That didn’t stop Peterman. The native of Summer Field, Jamaica, and U.S. citizen since 1996 has visited 179 units of the National Park Service, from Acadia to Zion. She and Frank also founded Earthwise Productions and the Diverse Environmental Leaders to raise awareness of public lands, with a focus on Americans of color.

I had my eyes opened wide in Tucson, where a large Latino community abuts Saguaro National Park, but seldom visits it. Cam Juárez was a planner and project manager outside the Park Service when he agreed to take on the challenge of connecting his community with Saguaro. Juárez is a miracle, really. He has birth defects that caused shortened upper limbs and missing digits, and a cardiac condition. His mother was a single parent and a migrant farm worker in California’s Central Valley, where she likely was exposed to pesticides associated with defects suffered by her son and now her grandson as well.

When he ran for a non-partisan school board position, Juárez was on the same ballot as Obama in 2008. He and his wife Montserrat worked on both Obama presidential campaigns. His son Julian was conceived during Obama’s 2008 run.

