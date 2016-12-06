In the decision on Standing Rock, ghosts from the past The federal government’s decision on Dakota Access pipeline could signal a shift in U.S.-tribal relations.

“People who remember history are destined to repeat it,” goes a bitter little joke in Michael Herr’s Vietnam War masterpiece, Dispatches. As events unfolded this fall at the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers, near the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, a nation that has tried to forget the atrocities it committed at Sand Creek, Wounded Knee, My Lai and the Washita seemed determined to repeat its own tragic history.

But on Sunday, as thousands of military veterans formed a human barrier, shielding the protesters, who call themselves “water protectors,” from the National Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers announced that the Dakota Access Pipeline would be denied an easement across treaty-protected Indian lands, pending further analysis and an Environmental Impact Statement. This decision not only gives the Standing Rock Sioux an enormous legal victory, it is a seismic shift in the sovereign-to-sovereign relations between the federal government and the Indian Nations of the United States. Without question, when the declaration was signed, the ghost of a Baptist lay minister named Samuel Worcester was looking over Obama’s shoulder.

For historical echoes of the Standing Rock legal crisis, 1831 provides the perfect tuning fork. In the spring of that year, Worcester and eight of his missionary colleagues were arrested for violating a new Georgia state law prohibiting white Christians from holding Bible study sessions with Cherokee Indians. Giddy Georgia legislators had passed a law forbidding such activities in order to challenge the central authority of the federal government. All nine Baptist missionaries were thrown into prison as punishment for their alleged crimes against the state of Georgia, setting the stage for a major legal battle that would pit states’ rights against federal law and tribal sovereignty. In fact, as Georgia would learn, and now North Dakota, a state lacks real authority in such matters.