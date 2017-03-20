How to fight an oasis invasion Battling a nonnative reed to protect vital Great Salt Lake bird habitat.

In the summer of 2012, before Christine Rohal applied herbicide to her study plots in the wetlands hugging the edges of Utah’s Great Salt Lake, she trudged through each one of them on foot. She was counting the stems of an invasive reed that formed a nearly impenetrable wall of rigid, splintering stalks stretching above her head. “Just trying to create paths through it was a nightmare, really,” says Rohal, a graduate student in restoration ecology at Utah State University. And the thick vegetation isn’t just a problem for humans — the reeds make the areas they’ve invaded inaccessible to wildlife, including most water birds. “It’s considered one of the biggest threats to these wetlands,” Rohal says.

The wetlands around the Great Salt Lake are a crucial oasis for migratory birds. Millions of avian visitors rest, nest and feed there every year — but the invasive reed, a strain of phragmites, is choking native vegetation out. Phragmites also naturally occurs in the U.S., but the nonnative variety — originally introduced from Europe — spreads much more aggressively. Since its first appearance in the area in the early 1990s, invasive phragmites has infiltrated at least 25,000 acres in and around the Great Salt Lake.