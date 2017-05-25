Letter from California How low-wage immigrant workers are reviving unions In Los Angeles, a steady movement takes hold under the Trump administration.

On May 1, 2007, an estimated 35,000 protesters gathered for a peaceful demonstration in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park. Advocacy groups around the country designated the date “A Day Without an Immigrant.” Through a general strike, advocates called for immigration reform and protested legislation designed to beef up border security and the U.S. immigration detention system. The legislation failed in the Senate, but the May Day tradition stuck, and for the past decade, A Day Without an Immigrant has been marked by a weekday protest in Los Angeles.



Many of LA’s workers are immigrants, and they are increasingly organized, so this year’s walkout became yet another public condemnation of President Donald Trump and his immigration policies. Around City Hall, street peddlers sold T-shirts featuring the president’s angry, pouty mug. Seeing the high numbers of “resistance” protesters of earlier marches, organizers had hoped the May Day protests would draw more than a hundred thousand people. However, only around 15,000 people showed up, the product perhaps of “resistance fatigue.” Still, the protests were a demonstration of a movement that has been building slowly over the years and is likely to remain a major force in California — a contingent of laborers born of an earlier farmers’ movement, but growing into a broader coalition as immigrant workers find their way into other fields.



“We know what it’s like to work hard — we are construction workers, janitors, caretakers, cooks,” María Elena Durazo, a former top leader at the the Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees Union and the LA AFL-CIO, the county’s civil liberties union, told a crowd in front of LA City Hall after the rally. The daughter of Mexican farm workers, Durazo has played a major role in growing the union’s Latino base while advocating for immigrant rights. “Trump has referred to many of us as bad hombres,” she said. “Well, now he’ll get to know some angry women, too. Because we’ll be his worst nightmare.” She translated her own words into Spanish, to excited applause.