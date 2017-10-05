Guns Ways to contend with the Las Vegas shooting If you’ve been affected by Sunday night’s tragedy, here’s where to turn for support.

The Harvest Music Festival shooting was the deadliest attack in modern U.S. history, leaving 59 people dead, including the shooter, and hundreds injured. For many in Las Vegas and beyond, the event is not over, and the road to recovery may be long. At High Country News our thoughts are with the victims and their families. A tragedy of this magnitude affects us all. We hope this list of resources helps.

To find a missing person:

Call 1-866-535-5654 or 1-800-536-9488.

Submit a missing person request online here .

To find round-the-clock help for victims’ families:

Head to the Family Reunification Center:

Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall

3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

In addition to hosting victims’ families, the convention center will help provide food, water, hotel accommodations, and transportation.

To file a police report related to the shooting:

Call 311 and file a report over the phone.

File a report at an area command near you.

If neither option works for you (perhaps because you are injured), an officer can come to you to take a report.

From out of state, call (702) 828-3111.

For transportation to and from Las Vegas for families of the Las Vegas shooting victims:

Allegiant Air is offering free air travel for family members needing to reach injured loved ones. For information, please reach out to communications@allegiantair.com. Hillarie Grey, Allegiant’s director of corporate communications, recommends viewing Allegiant’s map before emailing to check available routes to Las Vegas.

Miracle Flights, a Las Vegas based medical flight charity, will provide free commercial airline flights to families of shooting victims. For more information and to speak with a flight coordinator, call Miracle Flights at 800-359-1711.

For transportation to and from Las Vegas for other travelers:

Allegiant Air will re-book Las Vegas travelers upon request without change fees throughout the week. For assistance, contact customer care at 702-505-8888. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

To get immediate, confidential crisis support counseling, referrals, and other needed support services:

Call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990

Text “TalkWithUs” to 66746

In Las Vegas, the Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada — where all counselors are certified in trauma treatment — is offering free counseling throughout the week. While Deputy Director Aaronelle Matta recommends calling ahead to ensure counselor availability, the center is doing its best to prioritize those affected by the shooting, and if someone in crisis walks in for a counseling session without calling, that person will be seen. The Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada is also holding free support groups from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night for people affected by the shooting. No need to call ahead:

Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada

714 E. Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas, Nevada 89104

702-369-8700 https://www.cccofsn.org/

The Nevada Psychological Association has compiled a list of resources so you can read up on how to do the important emotional work that comes after a tragedy. Wondering how to talk with children about difficult news? Need a strategy for returning to normal life? Start here for some answers to these questions and many others, as well as a list of counselors offering free or reduced fee services in the Las Vegas area.

To volunteer your medical expertise:

Contact Martha Framsted, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, at 775-684-3211 and provide your name, specialty, state, and contact information.

To donate blood:

Make an appointment at unitedbloodservices.org.

To donate money to victims:

Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, has created a GoFundMe page , where he’s collecting donations for shooting victims and their families.

where he’s collecting donations for shooting victims and their families. You can donate to the same fund by sending checks payable to “Las Vegas Victims’ Fund” to:

Steve Sisolak

Clark County

500 S. Grand Central Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89155

or to:

Sheriff’s Office

Las Vegas Victim’s Fund

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

400 S. Martin L. King Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Add your own advice here.

Impacts of this shooting will reverberate through communities across the nation and throughout the West. In an effort to move forward, we want to hear from you: How do you find solace in these difficult times?

Sources: nevada211.org, Sen. Cortez Masto, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Maya L. Kapoor is an associate editor with High Country News. Follow@Kapoor_ML