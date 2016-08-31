The new Malheur occupants: Grazing cattle
The Bundy clan may be in jail, but ranchers continue to take advantage of the refuge.
Now that the focus has shifted to the upcoming trials of the outlaws who took over Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge offices last January, we might recall that the actual, physical occupation lasted for a total of 41 days. In many ways, however, it never ended, and there is every reason to conclude that the occupiers won.
The refuge’s headquarters are still closed, federal cops guard the area, and no one answers the phone. At least six staff members have left, including the fisheries expert and the ecologist. They have not been replaced.
The refuge is drier now than I have ever seen it; the usually flooded ditches along Center Patrol Road are without waterfowl. Only two ponds hold water and the birds that depend on it.
The Malheur Refuge website cautions prospective visitors: “Buildings and grounds are active work sites and are closed for safety reasons.” When I found a refuge employee in a pickup on the side of the road, I asked him what “active work site” meant. He smiled wryly and answered, “That answer would have to come from a higher pay grade.”
I first visited the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 1966, and I started teaching in the vicinity in 1973. Virtually every Memorial Day weekend since then, I have gone birding on the headquarters grounds, along with other bird watchers from the Northwest birding community and beyond. I teach a summer ornithology class now on nearby Steens Mountain, and every August I tour the refuge with my students.
But this year, we were not allowed in; in fact, a federal truck stood by the blockaded entrance to keep us out. Yet nearly a hundred days had gone by since the last occupier left, and the site had been safely visited by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Daniel M. Ashe and even Interior Secretary Sally Jewell. Both hosted the press on the “active work sites,” and no problems were reported. Ashe said that the occupiers had done damage estimated at $6 million, and now the rumor is that this venerable and beautiful oasis — once a showplace visited regularly by Supreme Justice William O. Douglas — will undergo a fancy facelift.
That makes me fear that the old buildings, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps out of pink Dufurrena sandstone in the 1930s, might be sacrificed to some Washington, D.C. architect’s vision of modernity. I doubt that the occupiers, slovenly though they reportedly were, could have done that much damage.
Meanwhile, all is not quiet on this Western front. Some or all of the 13 ranchers with grazing privileges on the refuge were going full-bore when my students and I drove north along the refuge on Aug. 12.
Thousands of acres of the Blitzen Valley part of the refuge had been mowed. Three huge double-flatbed trailered semis passed us going south, ready to welcome on board the valuable hay bales. Ranchers apparently pay with “in kind services,” which in this case means that the hay is paid for by mowing, baling and hauling it off. Because the mowing is considered beneficial to wildlife, it is considered a “service’ to the refuge and to wildlife, so little or no cash changes hands.
So ubiquitous was the haying activity I saw that it is hard to believe that it had only been going on for two days. Aug. 10 is the first day any haying efforts are allowed, in part because that is the date that most, but not all, young sandhill cranes are believed to be out of danger of being baled, along with the hay. A young crane, faced with an advancing piece of machinery, will crouch down instead of fleeing, and thus get macerated by a combine.
The first of the thousands of cattle that will graze there for the better part of nine months were visible, but I was concerned with some trespass livestock I had seen on Aug. 5, about a mile south of headquarters. I find trespassing cattle almost every year — there were cowpies last year right in front of refuge headquarters — but this year I was unable to report them, because nobody seems to be at work.
And so the occupation continues, even though most of the occupiers are safely tucked away in jail cells. The headquarters compound may be off-limits to human visitors, but the refuge is wide open for the grazing “treatments” that are allowed in order to “meet management objectives.” Sadly, the wildlife meant to find refuge in this place no longer seem to count for much.
Note: the opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of High Country News, its board or staff.
The Bureau of Land Management was created in 1946 to manage unclaimed public land, and its purpose is "to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations". Ranchers hold nearly 18,000 permits and leases for livestock grazing on 155 million acres of BLM public lands, at below-market prices.
The Federal Land Policy and Management Act has governed public lands since 1976. Congress determined that, after disposing of roughly 1.3 billion acres of land in the western United States for free or at bargain basement prices, federal policy should be to retain the remaining federal land in federal ownership for the common benefit of all Americans, balancing recreational and environmental values with the historical exploitation uses.
The Malheur Refuge began as the Malheur (French for misfortune) Reservation for the Paiute Indians who had occupied the region for 13 centuries but were being forced out by settlers. Established by a presidential order of Ulysses S. Grant, the reservation once included nearly 1.8 million acres of land, and was intended for "all the roving and straggling bands in Eastern and Southeastern Oregon, which can be induced to settle there".
It served this purpose from 1872 to 1879, when it was dissolved after a brief Paiute uprising due to settler incursions, with President Grant ordering the northern shores of Malheur Lake open for settlement in 1876. Ranchers began to graze their herds on the best meadowlands of the Malheur Indian Reservation, and the US Army, reluctant to remove the trespassers, instead marched the Paiute through the snow to Washington territory, 350 miles away from their ancestral lands.
Homesteaders and out-of-state cattle barons then moved onto Paiute lands, squeezing as much livestock as possible onto dwindling pastures, and warring with each other over whose land was whose. Scars from this era persist more than a century later.
Malheur National Wildlife Refuge was established on August 18, 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt as the Lake Malheur Reservation, after wildlife photographers discovered that most of the white herons (egrets) on Malheur Lake had been decimated by 1898 by plume hunters, killing birds indiscriminately for ladies hats.
The Misfortune Reservation has a long and ignoble history of exploitation by European settlers. In the 1920s, poor homesteaders worked with conservationists to save the refuge from irrigation drainage. And – in spite of the 2013 Comprehensive Conservation Plan, hammered out after a decade of negotiations – the land can't be properly managed if there are no staff there to do the work, as this article clearly describes.
"For the news media, this story is over. The criminals from the refuge have all been arrested, and the next coverage will be intermittent reports of the various court proceedings. But it is far from over in Harney County. There are still many "protestors" in Burns, supporters of the terrorists. The fear and frustration of having armed gangs in the county is affecting everybody, not just government employees. Even after the protestors leave, it will probably take as much time for the town to get back to "normal" as it will the refuge people. Because of the wide variety of crimes known and suspected to have occurred, the refuge will be closed to both staff and visitors for a long time, perhaps several months. Those living on the refuge will not be able to return until the investigations are over, their lives continuing to be disrupted. The fear that Harney County will continue to be a hostile environment for government employees may make some question whether they feel it is even safe to bring their families back to the refuge.
"The county will also suffer economically. Malheur Refuge, which is internationally famous, attracts visitors from around the world. These visitors spend a lot of money locally, highly important to an isolated community with few reliable sources of revenue. Some businesses in Burns profited during the stand-off, because all the news people, law enforcement, and others interested in the situation had to eat and stay locally. But they're gone or going now. The refuge will remain closed to visitors through all or most of the spring, usually the busiest season for refuge visitors. If the town continues to draw conspicuously-armed outsiders, potential refuge visitors may consider it safer to enjoy nature somewhere other than Harney County."
http://www.condortales.com/[…]/this-is-the-way-the-occupat.html
Regarding Malheur, the armed occupation came about in part because our efforts dating back to the early 1980s to cut back on refuge grazing by Dwight Hammond and others. While Fish and Wildlife Service still looks upon cattle grazing as a sometimes compatible use of refuge lands, a lot of refinements and reductions have been made. I've been retired for over 20 years now, and don't always know what's happening on the ground, but the refuge's Comprehensive Plan (finished in 2013) presents a very detailed description of how grazing will be used and managed. You can read it beginning on Page B80 at:
https://www.fws.gov/[…]/MalheurNWR_FCCP_appendices.pdf
