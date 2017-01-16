Writers on the Range 6 comments

Go ahead, wander your way

Glamping, Pokémon Go and selfies. There’s no wrong way to do wilderness.

Tina Deines Opinion Jan. 16, 2017 Web Exclusive
 

I’ve read a handful of opinion pieces recently by self-appointed nature experts who assert that other people are doing wilderness or the outdoors “wrong.” 

With the emergence of the video game Pokémon Go last summer, for example, many teens and young adults made their way for the first time into national parks, wildlife refuges and other natural areas to capture their virtual prizes. In turn, many older folks snorted that those young people were missing the point of nature.

I’ve noticed a similar sentiment regarding other ways in which the younger generation spends time in the outdoors. Critics complain that young people take too many selfies, do not engage in enough self-reflection, pack inappropriate and expensive gear, and talk too much.

A wild Pikachu peeks through the grasses.
Sadie Hernandez/Flickr user

But this is not just about a younger tech-connected generation versus an older, more traditionally inclined group of nature enthusiasts. There’s also a growing divide among bikers, runners, horseback riders, car campers, backpackers and recreational hikers. The prevailing opinion among outdoor recreationists seems to be, “I’m doing it right, and the rest of you are doing it wrong.” Nowadays, it seems, everyone has an expert opinion about how nature “should” be enjoyed.

To that, I say, hogwash. I have a friend who rarely goes outside. He is a self-professed “nature hater,” tough as this is for many of us to imagine. But when he started playing Pokémon Go, things changed. For the first time, he began spending long periods of time outdoors. 

“There are a bunch of Pokémon nerds here at the City Park,” he once texted me. I, on the other hand, enjoy backpacking silently through some of the wildest parts of New Mexico. I loved slogging my way through every one of New Mexico’s wilderness areas in 2014. My friend may not have been there, but at least he has now found a way to connect with the outdoor world — never mind that it’s not my way.

Even as a wilderness trekker, I’m sure I’d bring scorn down upon myself if I encountered nature snobs out in the wild — the kind of people who would disapprove of my landscape selfies or my need to type random notes on my iPhone. (Nature inspires me to write, which I do using a lightweight device.) Does using my phone make me less valid as a hiker?

There is no one way to appreciate and enjoy nature, and I believe that as long as visitors are not harming the environment or ruining another person’s experience, they should be allowed to interact with the wild in the way that best suits them, without being judged for it.

The U.S. Forest Service alone manages 193 million acres of trails, developed recreation sites, streams, ski areas, heritage sites, byways, recreation and scenic areas, wilderness, wild and scenic rivers and national monuments. They were designed to be diverse and deserve to be appreciated in equally diverse ways. 

I recognize that there are complex issues involved in outdoor recreation. The battle over whether bikes should be allowed inside designated wilderness is a contentious one, which at its core questions the interpretation of the Wilderness Act itself. On one hand, it opens a Pandora’s box: If mountain bikes are not considered motorized transportation, then what about other “non-motorized” vehicles? Must one person’s outdoor experience be sacrificed for another’s? Besides, some bikers would argue that their chosen form of recreation causes fewer impacts than horseback riding.

Recreationists do cause impacts, and littering, altering or creating new trails, and disturbing wildlife are all crimes worthy of scorn from the outdoor police. But people who enjoy the outdoors in a way that suits them and does no harm? Not a problem.

So let’s quit expecting others to imitate our own personal experiences and values and instead encourage them to just get outside. The West is home to hundreds of forests, along with national and state parks and monuments, and there are hundreds of ways to experience them. Whether folks are glamping (indulging in luxury camping), fishing, bird watching, hunting, hiking, adding flair to their Instagram feeds or searching for imaginary tech creatures, they are still outside, interacting with nature.

At a time when too many people are being told they don’t belong in the United States, I hope the outdoor community will say there’s still a place for everyone on America’s public lands.

 

Tina Deines is a contributor to Writers on the Range, the opinion service of High Country News. She is an outdoor enthusiast and writer in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Note: the opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of High Country News, its board or staff. If you'd like to share an opinion piece of your own, please write Betsy Marston at betsym@hcn.org.

Share
Log in to add comments
Patrick Kelly
Patrick Kelly Subscriber
Jan 16, 2017 12:23 PM
I appreciate your insights Tina and I couldn't agree more with your contention that what really matters is whether or not an activity does ecological harm or ruins another person's experience. However, I did want to point out that your observation about mountain bikes in wilderness was slightly off. The issue is not around "motorized" use, but rather around "mechanized" or "mechanical" transportation, which mountain bikes clearly are (something can be mechanical while not being motorized). The Wilderness Act prohibits any form of mechanized transportation, so the debate is not about the legal interpretation of the Act -- which quite clearly disallows bikes -- but rather about whether or not we ought to change this.
Daniel Greenstadt
Daniel Greenstadt
Jan 16, 2017 01:40 PM
Patrick, the bicycle prohibition can't possibly be as clear as you assert because we currently allow a range of "mechanical transport" technologies in Wilderness. From oar locks to ski bindings to climbing gear, the outdoor community has been happy to look the other way since 1964, even as those technologies have grown increasingly sophisticated or complex. The only thing that's clear is that the bicycle seems to rub some people wrong, and some of those people are active in organizations that have both deep political connections to land agencies and legislators as well as vested interests in maintaining the status quo.

Cyclists argue that the debate is not really about changing the Wilderness Act to allow potential access for bicycles, but instead about restoring the original intent of the Wilderness Act and recognizing the intended meaning of "mechanical transport." In 1964, "mechanical transport" appears to have been used synonymously with "motorized transport." Wilderness founders and legislators were guarding against motors, permanent infrastructure and modifications of the land. Bicycles bring none of that and, in fact, weren't explicitly banned from Wilderness until 1984.
Patrick Shyvers
Patrick Shyvers Subscriber
Jan 16, 2017 02:20 PM
Daniel, it's a really interesting discussion, and very grey as you state. Why is it grey? Boots are arguably mechanical, providing shock absorption and traction to your foot. The humble snowshoe is mechanical as well. It seems fairly clear the intent was not to require barefoot travel & postholing, so therefore it must be a question of degree. With their wheels, sprockets, and chains, bicycles are probably "more" mechanized than oars, skis, or carabiners, so it makes some sense those are allowed while bicycles are not- but I'm open to the debate of where the line of go/no-go ought to be placed.

I personally suspect some of the opposition to bicycles actually comes from the erosion they can cause. I understand horseback riders, while allowed, frequently face erosion complaints. Every form of transport causes some degree of erosion, but nothing else chews up the ground quite like horse hooves and bicycle tires.
Daniel Greenstadt
Daniel Greenstadt
Jan 16, 2017 02:57 PM
Erosion issues, sometimes severe, have always been part of managing foot, horse and bicycle use. In my view, the proper response is informed and professional management, not the wholesale exclusion of one group or another. Management works well on hundreds of millions of acres of non-Wilderness lands so there's no reason that best management practices can't be applied to Wilderness as well.

But even the most rigid anti-bicycle voices don't seem to push the erosion argument very hard because they know it doesn't really hold up to scrutiny. It really does seem to boil down to personal preference and the fact that some people simply have aesthetic objections to bicycles. That's a pretty flimsy basis for such a sweeping policy of exclusion.
Tim Baker
Tim Baker Subscriber
Jan 16, 2017 05:28 PM
While there have been attempts to conflate other devices (e.g. boots, snowshoes) with bikes as mechanical devices, only bikes actually have gears and wheels. By most wilderness definitions it's the wheel that is the real culprit, hence the ban on carts, wheelbarrows, etc.. Wilderness really is meant to be something different than the hundreds of millions of acres of the public landscape where bikes and a lot of other activities are welcomed. Weakening the definitions weakens the protections and dilutes the core idea of what Wilderness is.

But I don't really want to wander off into that argument yet again because it won't be resolved in battling comments boxes. Instead I do want to argue the point that if your view of nature is simply a setting for 'playing' then you are missing the whole point of the exercise. Getting more folks out into the woods is counter-productive if they place no more value on the experience than if they are playing Pokemon in the Mall of America. Indeed it may well have less societal value when people trash out the place because they don't understand where they are. I've seen this locally with folks flying their new drones in waterfowl habitat and not caring the least that they are harassing and disturbing the wildlife.

Robert Kenneth
Robert Kenneth
Jan 17, 2017 08:17 AM
for perspective here: the mountain bicycles in Wilderness bill is a push back to the voracious appetite from those who have (and still are) taken to re-label thousands upon thousands of acres of previously bike friendly lands making them off limits -Wilderness - i.e. they want more and more.

so this isn't a push to have access to historically used Wilderness (pre 1990s) areas so much as a hope to put a stop-loss to all the lands the Wilderness advocates try to take (unethically) away from historical mountain bicycle users. . .
Log in to comment
 