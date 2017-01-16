Gilded pain in the heart of New Mexico A new collection of short stories offers a portrait of people on the fringes.

“‘People are hurting’: that was something she’d heard the governor say on television, in conceding that New Mexico had officially become the poorest state in the Union, behind Mississippi. They weren’t being hurt, they just ‘hurt,’ passively, intransitively.”

“The Sand Car,” from which the above quote is taken, is the final story in José Skinner’s new collection, The Tombstone Race. It encapsulates both the bitter pain and the transient glory radiating from two new volumes of short fiction by New Mexico writers.

Skinner’s 14 stories travel the state from Taos to Clovis, Chimayo to Fort Sumner, while all 10 narratives in James Terry’s collection, The Kingdom of the Sun, take place in Deming, offering a multifaceted portrait of the Southwestern town of 14,000, close to the Mexican border. Skinner’s protagonists include the poor, the addicted, the struggling-to-survive — among them several gay characters, both in and out of the closet. Most are Hispanic, some from the descendants of pre-statehood families, including possible Conversos — Spaniards who fled the Inquisition in the 16th century, whose genuine, possibly Jewish backgrounds may be unknown to their 20th century descendants.