Suburbanites reckon with arcane drilling law

On Colorado’s Front Range, companies can extract oil and gas from private land — without homeowners’ permission.

Mark Jaffe News April 17, 2017

When Ann Marie Byers received a letter last June giving her 15 days to either accept an offer to lease the oil and gas rights underneath her suburban Colorado home or have the driller legally take the mineral rights anyway, she thought it was a scam.

“I didn’t even know we had mineral rights,” says Byers, a 42-year-old lawyer and mother of two, who lives in the Denver suburb of Broomfield. “The letter looked suspicious. There were errors and typos, and it asked for my Social Security Number. I thought, ‘They can’t just take your mineral rights.’”

But the letter was no con. Under an arcane 82-year-old statute, an oil and gas operator can legally extract oil and gas from underneath someone else’s land — even if that landowner refuses to lease. It’s called “forced pooling.”

The Lowell Pad, where Extraction Oil & Gas plans a 42-well site, between Wildgrass and Anthem developments in Broomfield, Colorado.
Ted Wood

“Pooling” is the term used to describe the aggregation of all the mineral rights in a designated drilling “unit.” It becomes “forced” when the mineral right of an unwilling owner in the unit is, in essence, condemned. As rising oil prices stimulate more drilling, hundreds of homeowners on Colorado’s bustling Front Range are receiving letters giving them the choice of receiving a lease at a set royalty rate or of facing forced-pooling. 

