One grid to rule them all And in the darkness, bind them: The West’s bid for one big electric grid.

On a few sunny days this spring, California’s solar and wind power plants generated so much juice that grid operators had to throw it away, or curtail generation. The sun was shining, the wind was blowing, but the generators were shut down. The state lost enough electricity from January through June to power 50,000 homes for six months. The flood of clean power displaced natural gas generation on the California grid. But even as all that extra power was tossed away, utilities in neighboring states burned coal for their air conditioners and televisions. It’s as if California avocado growers with a bumper crop had to watch their fruit rot on the trees, while folks in Colorado suffered a guacamole shortage.

The problem is not that there’s too much renewable power; the problem is that the electrical grid is divided up in a way that makes it hard for different utilities to share power. Now, a growing cadre of renewable energy advocates, engineers and utility officials are working to fix that.

We often describe the Western electrical grid as if it’s a single, unified, vast machine comprising 1,000 power plants and high-voltage wires that reach across nearly 2 million square miles. We imagine electrons from wind plants in Wyoming zipping at the speed of light to laptops in California. Not quite.

The grid is physically interconnected but operationally balkanized, broken up into 38 distinct islands, or balancing authorities. Critics compare it to a train with a separate driver for each car, or a creature whose every organ is controlled by a separate nervous system. It’s clunky and slow, suited to outdated power sources and antiquated modes of power consumption.

“The current system is too balkanized in its operations, too costly to consumers and too inefficient in its use of power and transmission infrastructure to be successful,” says Carl Zichella of the Natural Resources Defense Council. The only way to take advantage of the increasing amount of renewable energy sources, and to abandon fossil fuels, he says, is for all the separate balancing authorities to come together as one.

One of the initial seeds of the Western electrical grid was planted near the boisterous mining town of Telluride, Colorado, in 1891, when an alternating current was sent from a water-powered generator across three miles of copper wire to a motor in a high mountain mine. The planter of that seed was neither engineer nor inventor. He was Lucien L. Nunn, a twice-failed restaurateur who once studied law — a small man with a stork-like visage who idolized Napoleon.